Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market Announces Rise in Industry Demand, Future prospects and Applications 2020-2026||Infosys Limited, Thermo Fisher Scientific, PerkinElmer Inc., Schrödinger, LLC, Dassault Systèmes,  Charles River

Drug Discovery Informatics market research report has been produced by including highly developed insight and analysis which furnishes maximum benefits to the pharmaceutical industry. The market analysis carried out in this report underlines various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame. This market report makes use of most modern tools and techniques for collecting, researching, analysing and estimating market data. The credible Drug Discovery Informatics report brings into light key industry trends, market size, market share estimates, and sales volume that assist pharmaceutical industry to speculate the strategies to enhance return on investment (ROI).

Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 1.85 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 4.34 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 11.27% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing investment on R&D is driving the growth of this market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in drug discovery informatics market are Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd., IBM Corporation, Infosys Limited, Thermo Fisher Scientific, PerkinElmer Inc., Schrödinger, LLC, Dassault Systèmes, Charles River, Selvita, Certara, L.P., GVK Biosciences Private Limited, Collaborative Drug Discovery, Inc, OpenEye Scientific Software, IO Informatics, Inc., Albany Molecular Research Inc., Insilico Medicine, Charles River, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH.

Market Drivers:

Increasing rate of oncology and infectious disease is driving the growth of drug discovery informatics.

Increasing investment on R&D is driving the market

Market Restraints:

High installation cost is restraining the growth of this market

Lack of trained and skilled professional is restraining.