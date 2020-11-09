Dialysis Market Future Scope Demands and Projected Industry Growths to 2025

Market Study Report LLC adds new research on Dialysis market, which is a detailed analysis of this business space inclusive of the trends, competitive landscape, and the market size. Encompassing one or more parameters among product analysis, application potential, and the regional growth landscape, Dialysis market also includes an in-depth study of the industry competitive scenario.

Dialysis Market is expected to exceed USD 108 billion by 2025. Rising prevalence of kidney associated diseases and shortage of kidney donors worldwide will accelerate dialysis market growth over the forecast period.

Some of the notable players operating in dialysis market include Asahi Kasei Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen, Baxter International, Fresenius Medical Care, JMS, Kawasumi Laboratories, Medtronic, Nikkiso, Nipro, Toray, DaVita, U.S. Renal Care, Satellite Healthcare and Rogosin Institute.

Some major findings of the dialysis market report include:

– The demand for dialysis treatment has grown significantly since past decade due to rising incidence of chronic kidney disorders as a result of changing lifestyle and consumption of addictive liquors

– Favorable reimbursement scenario for dialysis procedures and emphasis on upgradation and development of healthcare facilities in developing countries is expected to drive the industry growth

– Government initiatives pertaining to affordable dialysis treatment for poor people will increase its adoption in developing countries such as India

– Companies are focusing on delivering innovative solutions to enhance overall clinical outcomes and gain competitive edge over the rivals

Growing R&D investment to develop superior quality dialysis devices will render positive impact on dialysis market. Moreover, favorable reimbursement scenario for dialysis treatment in developed economies will further accelerate industry growth. However, high cost of dialysis treatment may hamper business growth, especially in the developing economies. Complications associated with the dialysis procedure including defects in devices or dialysis system may further restrain industry growth to certain extent.

Industry players are majorly focusing on inorganic strategies such as acquisitions, partnership, merger and new product launch to enhance their existing product portfolio and strengthen position in the market.

Growing geriatric population base prone to various chronic diseases will augment industry growth. Adoption of peritoneal dialysis among elderly patient base is increasing in recent years owing to its benefits over hemodialysis. Furthermore, increasing healthcare expenditure and presence of advanced healthcare facilities will further spur business growth during the analysis timeframe.

Peritoneal dialysis segment accounted for USD 7.8 billion in 2017 and is estimated to show considerable growth over forecast period. The growth is attributable to ever-increasing burden of kidney diseases across the globe. Peritoneal dialysis treatment is less invasive and easy to perform and hence preferred by a large patient population. Furthermore, availability of subsidies to peritoneal dialysis beneficiaries should further increase its adoption over the coming years.

Equipment segment will experience 4.3% CAGR by 2024 and segmental growth will be attributed to growing preference for equipment utilized in dialysis treatment. Dialysis machines utilized in hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis treatment need replacement since machines get damaged and require replacement to aid accurate diagnosis thus, will augment business growth.

Home dialysis segment accounted for over 29% revenue share in 2017 due to rapidly growing elderly population base worldwide. Benefits offered by home dialysis treatment such as flexible schedule, personal control, less medications as well as lesser and shorter hospital stays will spur segmental growth. Growing inclination of patients towards home dialysis owing to its convenience should upsurge the dialysis market growth over the coming years.

U.S. dialysis market will grow at 3.9% during the forecast timeline owing to technological advancement. Moreover, availability of advanced healthcare infrastructure and increasing prevalence of renal diseases further boosts business growth in the country.

As per the U.S. Renal Data System Annual Data Report in 2015, over 660,000 Americans were affected by kidney failure or end stage renal disease. Growing adoption of dialysis treatment among patient population as well as strong foothold of key industry players in the U.S. will further favor business growth.

