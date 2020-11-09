Rockstar Releases Backward Compatible Games List For PS5 And Xbox Series X And ​​S

The next generation of games is getting closer and closer, and over the next few days gamers will finally be able to get their hands on their own Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PlayStation 5. And with the advent of consoles, developers continue to promote the compatibility of their current games with future devices.

This time around, Rockstar Games – producer of blockbuster franchises like Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption – released information about the backward compatibility of their games on PS5 and Xbox Series X and S.

The biggest highlight is that, according to Rockstar, its main PlayStation 4 and Xbox One games – which are GTA V and Red Dead Redemption 2 themselves – will be able to run on next-gen consoles as soon as they become available.

The developer explains that anyone who has a disc copy of games for Xbox One or PS4 will be able to insert it normally on Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 normally. Those who have purchased a digital copy of the games can download the content for free by going to the “Ready to Install” area on the XSX or S, or “Your Collection” on the PS5.

In addition to the two hits, Rockstar explained that the latest version of LA Noire, including the PlayStation VR edition – LA Noire: The VR Case Files -, and other classic titles from the company will also be available.

When it comes to older games, the company explained that any titles released for the original Xbox 360 or Xbox that are backward compatible for the Xbox One will be able to run normally on the Xbox Series X or S. The list includes:

Regarding titles for the Sony console, Rockstar explained that all PS2 games currently available on the PS Store for the PS4 can be played on the PlayStation 5. The games mentioned by the producer are: