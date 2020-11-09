Global Dual Emission X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Equipment Market Showing Strong Growth||Demetech AB, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Hologic Inc., MB Tech, Osteometer Meditech Inc., Swissray

Dual emission X-ray absorptiometry (DEXA) equipment market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 400.41 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 5.87% in the above-mentioned forecast period.

Dual Emission X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Equipment market research report has been produced by including highly developed insight and analysis which furnishes maximum benefits to the medical device industry. The market analysis carried out in this report underlines various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame. This market report makes use of most modern tools and techniques for collecting, researching, analysing and estimating market data. The credible Dual Emission X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Equipment report brings into light key industry trends, market size, market share estimates, and sales volume that assist medical device industry to speculate the strategies to enhance return on investment (ROI).

Some of the major players operating in global dual emission x-ray absorptiometry (DEXA) equipment market are AMPall Co., LTD, DMS Imaging, Demetech AB, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Hologic Inc., MB Tech, Osteometer Meditech Inc., Swissray, The Acn Srl, Central DEXA, Medilink International, Medonica Co. LTD, l’acn – l’accessorio nucleare s.r.l., HSL Hospital Services Limited, Demetech, MB Tech mong others

Segmentation:Global Dual Emission X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Equipment Market

Dual emission X-ray absorptiometry (DEXA) equipment market is segmented of the basis of product type, application and end-user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on product type, dual emission X-ray absorptiometry (DEXA) equipment market is segmented into central dual emission x-ray absorptiometry, peripheral dual emission x-ray absorptiometry.

Dual emission X-ray absorptiometry (DEXA) equipment market has also been segmented based on the basis of application into body composition analysis, fracture diagnosis, bone densitometry, fracture risk assessment.

On the basis of end user, the dual emission X-ray absorptiometry (DEXA) equipment market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, mobile health centres.

Global Dual Emission X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Equipment Market Drivers & Restraints:

The quick and accurate result of DEXA scan to measure bone mineral density (BMD) at the hip and spine has been directly impacting the growth of dual emission x-ray absorptiometry (DEXA) equipment market.

Chronical disorders, the rapidly growing occurrence of hip and vertebral fractures, fast and precise diagnosis, technological developments and increasing geriatric population are the key factors that drive the development of the industry.

On the other side, unfavourable refunds of DEXA scans and costly existence of those instruments impede the growth of the market.

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2018, the collaboration between GE Healthcare and FitTrace will offer body analysis software for sports and fitness markets, this collaboration will help in integrating the reliability and versatility of GE Healthcare’s company in DXA technology by cloud-based reporting, by sharing advanced analytics capabilities from FitTrace.

In August 2006, DXA is used to Detect Heart Disease Hologic company uses the device, this device can be used to detect heart disease, stroke and other forms of cardiovascular disease, it can also detect bone mineral density and vertebral fractures

Strategic Acquisitions along with launch of innovative products in Dual Emission X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Equipment Market:

In February 2018, Hologic, Inc. announced that they had agreed with University of Minnesota for provision of “Dexalytics:TEAMS” for the North America region. The agreement has been finalized for collection of data acquired with the help of dual x-ray absorptiometry scans helping collect information to trainers, medical staff, athletes and coaches for developing better performance regimes

In December 2015, bb7 announced the availability of “ELITE DXA” table developed along with Norland at Swissray, the table will debut at 101st Radiology Society of North America’s (RSNA) annual conference being held in Chicago, Illinois, United States from November 29- December 4th, 2015. ELITE DXA provides the largest area for scanning helping gather information related to bone density and body composition helping enhance the performance of athletes and bariatric patients with these insights

