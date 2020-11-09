Cybersecurity in Power Market Report- Growth and Share with Developed Economies | Enel, National Grid, Iberdrola, Engie, Duke Energy

ReportsnReports added Cybersecurity in Power Market Research Report created by Report Consultant, which offers detailed insights, revenue details, and other information regarding the global market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and market till 2028. Cybersecurity in Power Market Report offers detailed information regarding the leading key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions and mergers, and market footprint. Cybersecurity in Power Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.

Request for FREE PDF Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=3618220

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report-

Cybersecurity has been a major concern area for utilities for decades, due to roles played by them as operators of critical infrastructure systems and providers of essential services. Cyberattacks have the potential to damage a countrys power grid, with their major goal being to cause widespread infrastructure failures. So, concerns about cybersecurity continue to be at the top of utilities agendas, driven by the rising interconnected nature of infrastructure and systems, and the growing number of attacks targeting utilities.

Most organizations are putting their faith in artificial intelligence (AI) to improve threat intelligence, prediction, and protection. It is also providing cover for the continuing cybersecurity skills gap. Despite AIs potential for good, future AI-driven attacks are likely. The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted why cyber-naïve remote-workers need security awareness training to thwart hacker attacks. Attackers will target immature technologies, meaning 5G communications, smart cities, and the Internet of Things (IoT) are all at risk.

Scope of this Report-

– This report analyses cybersecurity in power.

– It identifies major trends in the cybersecurity industry over the next 12 to 24 months.

– It discusses the impact of cybersecurity on utilities.

– It discusses how the sector is subject to stricter regulation in terms of cyber- and physical security, and is looking to invest in integrated solutions.

– It identifies key winners and losers within cybersecurity in power theme.

Reasons to Buy this Report-

– The report highlights some of the big players in the cybersecurity industry and where do they sit in the value chain.

– It highlights the main trends in the cybersecurity industry over the next 12 to 24 months.

– It offers a technology briefing, explaining the importance of a cybersecurity framework to establish standards, guidelines, and practices to protect critical infrastructure.

– It provides an industry analysis, explaining the degree of cyber risks and motives, and its serious implications on businesses, key mergers and acquisitions and major milestones in the journey of the cybersecurity theme.

– The report discusses the impact of cybersecurity on utilities and the unique challenges it faces.