2020 Robotics in Healthcare Market Report- Size, Share, Statistics, Demand and Revenue | Honda, Toyota, Yaskawa, Aethon, McKesson

ReportsnReports added Robotics in Healthcare Market Research Report created by Report Consultant, which offers detailed insights, revenue details, and other information regarding the global market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and market till 2028. Robotics in Healthcare Market Report offers detailed information regarding the leading key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions and mergers, and market footprint. Robotics in Healthcare Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.

Request for FREE PDF Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=3618229

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report

Stryker

Intuitive Surgical

Medtronic

Zimmer

Cyberdyne

Ekso Bionics

ReWalk Robotics

Honda

Toyota

Yaskawa

Aethon

McKesson

and more…

Robots continue to become smarter, cheaper, faster, and more commonplace. In 2019 the global robotics market was worth $115B, and it is expected to surpass $275B by 2025, according to GlobalData forecasts.

In the healthcare industry, medical robots including surgical robots, exoskeletons, care robots, and hospital robots continue to be utilized to improve patient health outcomes and reduce burden on healthcare workers. Surgical robots allow for minimally invasive procedures and reduce human error, while other robots such as hospital and care robots reduce the burden of care and mundane tasks.

The main drivers for the increasing use of robotics in the healthcare industry include aging populations and technological advancements. Some of the limitations include the high cost of the technology and inadequate research, data, and experience.

Overall, GlobalData expects that the use of robots will increase within the healthcare industry in the next 5 years. Healthcare providers that take advantage of robotics in their facilities are expected to benefit.

This report explores the theme of robotics in healthcare, through coverage of surgical robots, exoskeletons, care robots, hospital robots, cloud robotics and robot intelligence.

Scope of this Report-

– This report is a thematic brief, which identifies those companies most likely to succeed in a world filled with disruptive threats. Inside, we predict how each theme will evolve and identify the leading and disrupting companies.

– The report covers robotics in the healthcare industry.

– It includes case studies of emerging technology trends.

Reasons to Buy this Report-

– Companies who invest in the right themes become success stories; those who miss the big themes end up as failures. – Corporate executives and investors who want to outperform their competitors need to understand all the themes that impact their sector. However, many of these themes are, by definition, outside of the core competencies of company boardrooms because they typically originate from external industries.

– This robotics in healthcare thematic report provides a top-down outlook for the key players and trends over the next few years.

Single User License: US $ 1950

Get FLAT 20% Discount on this Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=3618229

Table of Contents

INTRODUCTION

PLAYERS

TRENDS

CASE STUDIES

INDUSTRY ANALYSIS

VALUE CHAIN

COMPANIES

APPENDIX: OUR THEMATIC RESEARCH METHODOLOGY