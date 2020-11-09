YouTube updated with HDR support on the new iPhone 12

Google has just updated the YouTube app on the App Store with support for HDR (High Dynamic Range) videos on the iPhone 12, 12 mini, 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max. With the two 6.1-inch models already on the international market, the largest iPhone ever launched (12 Pro Max) and the smallest iPhone in years (12 mini) arrive this Friday in some countries.

To use the HDR function in videos, it is necessary to have a smartphone with OLED display, which allows better performance when regulating the brightest and darkest areas of the video to provide a performance closer to the truth. Models with LCD display, such as iPhone 11 and XR, do not support HDR.

Apple Brazil has already confirmed that the iPhone 12 quartet will arrive in our country on November 20, next Friday, with extremely high prices, starting at R $ 6,999 for the iPhone 12 mini and reaching R $ 13,999 for the iPhone 12. More powerful Pro Max.

The models adopt a renewed design and, at the same time, nostalgic thanks to the straight sides, very similar to the iPhone 5, one of Apple’s most beloved design models.

TudoCelular has already got their hands on the iPhone 12 Pro and you can check out our hands-on video below. The full story with first impressions can be read here.