Klopp complains about attachments: “Absolute killer”

Manchester (AP) – Liverpool coach Jürgen Klopp has once again criticized the tight Premier League schedule.

“No team that plays Wednesday night, away or in the Champions League, should start at 12:30 on Saturday,” Klopp told the BBC after Liverpool’s away game at Manchester City (1-1). “It should not be allowed,” added Klopp, referring to rival Tottenham Hotspur, who played in the Europa League for Ludogorez (in Bulgaria) on Thursday night and had to return to English time on Sunday at 12pm.

The 53-year-old described the start of the game as an ‘absolute killer’ and got angry. “Everyone has to talk to each other, sit at a table,” complained Klopp, who also advocates five change options during the game. “Do you want good football? So give the boys at least a few more hours. “

The reason for Klopp’s passionate explosion is also likely to be the injury of Trent Alexander-Arnold, who had to be replaced after an hour and England will be absent from the next internationals. “If we continue like this, we hope to be able to compete in the European Championship this summer,” said Klopp. “When that happens, we’ll see who can be there.”