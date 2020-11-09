Austria takes action against the Muslim Brotherhood

Graz / Vienna (dpa) – Austrian investigators have searched dozens of apartments and club rooms in a long-planned strike against the Islamist scene.

Monday morning’s raids against people and associations believed to support the Muslim Brotherhood and the Palestinian organization Hamas were unrelated to the Islamist terrorist attack in Vienna a week ago, the Graz prosecutor said.

Investigations against more than 70 defendants as well as several clubs have been underway for more than a year. Hundreds of emergency services searched more than 60 apartments, business rooms and clubs in Vienna as well as in Styria, Carinthia and Lower Austria in the morning. 30 people should be interviewed. He is being investigated, among other things, on suspicion of terrorist organization, terrorist financing and money laundering.

Interior Minister Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) called the action part of the fight against “the ideology of political Islam and the financiers of radicalization and terrorism”. The aim of the investigation was the Muslim Brotherhood. Unlike jihadist groups, the Egyptian movement does not call for violence, but aims to enforce Islamic law (sharia).

In Europe, his main concern is to gain as many followers as possible who live according to the ideas of the brotherhood and to broaden the political field of the Islamists. In Austria, a controversial study three years ago concluded that the Muslim Brotherhood had no direct ramifications there, but was strongly networked with other associations.

“The Muslim Brotherhood is an organization that knows full well how to subvert the structures of civil society. It doesn’t appear in the classic brutal rhetoric that is known to radicalized people, but tries other ways and that makes it so dangerous, ”said Nehammer.

According to the prosecutor’s office in Graz, representatives of the Muslim Brotherhood in Austria also supported the activities of the Palestinian movement Hamas, which the EU has described as a terrorist organization. “The military wing of Hamas is banned in Austria, which is why we were able to carry out this investigation so intensively,” Nehammer explained.

The long-planned action could almost have gone wrong after a convicted IS sympathizer was attacked with four dead Monday night in Vienna. Former Interior Minister Herbert Kickl of the right-wing populist FPÖ spoke at a press conference on Wednesday about a secret police operation scheduled for Tuesday, including his code name “Ramses”. This was the reason why emergency services could intervene quickly in the attack. Police shot the assailant nine minutes after the first emergency call.

Nehammer did not explicitly confirm media reports that the action, now called “Luxor”, was “Ramses”. However, he stressed that the operation needed a short-term review. Authorities are investigating how the details of a covert operation might be made public, the chief police officer, Franz Ruf, said.

After the terrorist attack in Vienna, which left four dead and more than 20 injured, the Austrian government announced that it would step up its action against the ideology of political Islam. The security authorities are still heavily criticized for investigative errors on the eve of the Vienna attack.

The latest assassin, a convicted supporter of the ISIS terrorist militia born near Vienna, met in Vienna in July not only two men observed by German intelligence services, but also two suspects arrested in Switzerland after the attack, as confirmed by Ruf. Several of the attacker’s ten suspect contacts who are currently in custody were also present. A few days later, the 20-year-old traveled to Slovakia to buy ammunition for an assault rifle.