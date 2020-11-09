Brazilian operators refuse to meet US ambassador on Huawei at 5G

As the Brazilian government plans to forge an alliance with the United States and Japan, domestic operators seek to steer clear of discussions surrounding Huawei’s possible ban on local 5G.

Recently, the US government decided to lobby companies directly and even offered funding for the purchase of equipment. Additionally, the country’s Ambassador to Brazil Todd Chapman invited Claro, TIM, Oi and Vivo to a private meeting in São Paulo.

The meeting will also be attended by Keith Krach, US Under Secretary for Economic Growth, Energy and the Environment.

However, people familiar with the matter noted that the invitation was not well accepted by the companies and that they ultimately did not attend the meeting. That’s because operators are uncomfortable with American aggressiveness in pushing to lock Huawei into Brazilian 5G.

Operators also deemed it inappropriate to meet officials from a foreign country with Brazilian companies, without any intervention from the local government. Therefore, the best option was to skip the meeting and wait for a position from the Brazilian government on the matter.

Even though President Bolsonaro has sympathy for the action of the Trump administration, a possible ban on Huawei is still a topic of discussion within his own government. Indeed, Brazil risks being upset by China, which is currently the country’s largest trading partner.

Operators are already uncomfortable with the situation, as switching from 4G to 5G without Huawei is a very expensive operation. Indeed, it will be necessary to modify the current infrastructure, which could further delay the activation of the new network throughout the national territory.

Contacted by Folha, the US Embassy declined to comment on the matter. The four national operators also preferred to remain completely silent on the issue.