Global Eating Disorders (EDs) Market Growth, Manufacturers, Segments And 2027 Forecast Report||INSYS THERAPEUTICS, INC, Omeros Corporation, KUHNIL, Sunovion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Alkermes

Data Bridge Market Research November 9, 2020

Eating disorder market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market is growing with the healthy CAGR in the above-mentioned research forecast period.
Eating Disorders market research report has been produced by including highly developed insight and analysis which furnishes maximum benefits to the healthcare industry. The market analysis carried out in this report underlines various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame. This market report makes use of most modern tools and techniques for collecting, researching, analysing and estimating market data. The credible Eating Disorders report brings into light key industry trends, market size, market share estimates, and sales volume that assist healthcare industry to speculate the strategies to enhance return on investment (ROI).

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global eating disorders (EDs) market are GlaxoSmithKline plc., INSYS THERAPEUTICS, INC, Omeros Corporation, KUHNIL, Sunovion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Alkermes, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Abbott, Novo Nordisk A/S, Sanofi, Eisai Co., Ltd., Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Eli Lilly and Company., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Amgen Inc., Nestlé, BioGaia AB, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company among others.

Market Drivers:

  • Increasing cases of patients suffering from anorexia and bulimia is expected to drive the growth of the market
  • Genetics, unusual level of biochemical in the body is expected to drive the growth of the market
  • Rising stress is expected to drive the growth of the market
  • Psychological and environmental factors is also expected to boost the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

  • Stringent regulatory policies can also act as a restricting factor for this market growth
  • Limited operating revenue opportunities for research and development of targeted therapies by many pharmaceuticals is acting as a challenging factor for the growth of this market
  • Low healthcare budget in some developing countries is hamper the market growth

Segmentation: Global Eating Disorders (EDs) Market

By Type

  • Anorexia Nervosa
  • Bulimia Nervosa
  • Binge Eating Disorder
  • Pica
  • Rumination Disorder
  • Avoidant or Restrictive Food Intake Disorder
  • Others

By Drugs

  • Antidepressants
  • Antipsychotics
  • Calcium Plus Vitamin D Supplement
  • Gastrointestinal Stimulants
  • Others

By End-User

  • Hospitals
  • Clinics
  • Others

By Distribution Channel

  • Direct
  • Retail

By Geography

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • South America
  • Middle East and Africa

