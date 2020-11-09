German arms exports in billions for warships

Berlin (dpa) – The German arms industry has exported warships or parts worth 9.8 billion euros to them since 2004.

This stems from a response by the Federal Economics Ministry to a request by left-wing foreign policy expert Sevim Dagdelen, who is at the disposal of the German news agency. Since 2002, the federal government has approved exports worth 522 million euros for the construction, armament or technical equipment of warships of the Turkish Navy.

In the meantime, German arms exports to the Turkish navy are very controversial due to the conflict between NATO partners Greece and Turkey over natural gas fields in the eastern Mediterranean. The Athens government has called on EU partner Germany to stop them. So far, the German government has only prevented the export to Turkey of weapons that could be used in the Syrian war.

The main focus is on the construction of six Class 214 submarines, which will be assembled in Turkey with the major participation of ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems. The federal government had already approved the delivery of components in 2009 and secured the export with a so-called Hermès guarantee of 2.49 billion euros. At the time, relations between the two countries were much more relaxed.

Today, the submarine project is the subject of increasing criticism due to the escalation of the conflict in the Mediterranean. Dagdelen called the exports “unbearable”. “Anyone who, like Chancellor Merkel and Foreign Minister Maas, continues to deliver arms to Turkey should no longer use the word European solidarity,” she said.