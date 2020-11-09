There are few left! vivo confirms OriginOS interface launch date

After formalizing another low-cost 5G smartphone, the Chinese manufacturer vivo has confirmed the launch date of its new OriginOS interface. The information was revealed by the post on Chinese social networks.

According to the manufacturer, the event should take place on November 18, that is to say a Wednesday. The presentation is expected to take place in Shenzhen – China – and will be broadcast worldwide via social media.

Commenting on the matter, the manufacturer declined to reveal more details about OriginOS. Despite this, the company uses the slogan “brave new world” to provoke its fans and consumers. See below the invitation with the presentation date:

For now, the manufacturer has not published any image or video showing the interface in action. Despite everything, market sources claim that the Chinese manufacturer wants to differentiate itself with a very curious strategy.

In addition to offering OriginOS to its consumers, vivo will also bet on the almost Stock interface of Android. The intention is to allow the user to choose between them as soon as he turns on his smartphone. This can be a good outlet for the brand as it enters the European market and many consumers may prefer a cleaner version of Android.

Vivo also guarantees that it will update most of its current smartphones with the new OriginOS. However, the full list of eligible devices will not be confirmed until the November 18 conference.