Aluminum Casting Market: Promising Growth Opportunities And Forecast To 2020 – 2027 | Major Giants – Alcoa Corporation, Endurance Technologies Limited, Ryobi Limited

Summary of the Report

Aluminum casting market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 7.9% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 117,899.27 million by 2027. Increasing demand of the HVAC system in commercial buildings is driving factor for the market growth.

Major Key Players of the Aluminum Casting Market

Alcoa Corporation, Endurance Technologies Limited, Ryobi Limited, dycast Specialties Corporation, Consolidated Metco, , Alcast Technologies, Ningbo Beilun Create Mould Machine Co., Leggett & Platt, Incorporated, Martinrea Honsel Germany GmbH, GIBBS, Dynacast, Reliance Foundry Co., Toyota Industries Corporation, LA Aluminum, TPi Arcade, Drahtwerk Elisental W. Erdmann GmbH & Co., Wagstaff , Ningbo Innovaw Mechanical CO.,LTD., Modern Aluminum Castings CO., and Pacific Die Casting Corp.

Global Aluminum Casting Market Scope and Market Size

Aluminum casting market is segmented on the basis of process, source, application and end-user. The growth among segments helps you to analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of Process, aluminum casting market is segmented into expendable mold casting and non-expendable mold casting.

On the basis of source, aluminum casting market is segmented into primary (fresh aluminum) and secondary (recycled aluminum).

On the basis of application, aluminum casting market is segmented into intake manifolds, oil pan housings, structural parts, chassis parts, cylinder heads, engine blocks, transmissions, wheels & brakes, heat transfers and others.

On the basis of end-user, aluminum casting market is segmented into automotive, building and construction, industrial, household appliances, aerospace, electronics and electrical, engineering tools and others.

Geographical Coverage of Aluminum Casting Market

Europe: Russia, France, UK, Italy, UK, Germany, Others

Russia, France, UK, Italy, UK, Germany, Others North America: Mexico, U.S., and Canada,

Mexico, U.S., and Canada, Asia Pacific: South Korea, China, Singapore, India, Taiwan,Japan, Others

South Korea, China, Singapore, India, Taiwan,Japan, Others Rest of the World (RoW): Africa, Middle East,South America & Central America

Key insights from COVID-19 impact analysis:

Worldwide COVID-19 status as well as economic overview.

Effects on demand and supply chain of this business vertical.

Long-term and short-term effect of COVID-19 disease outbreak on the industry.

