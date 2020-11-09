Short-Grain Rice Seed Market Forecast to 2027 – Bayer AG, Dupont Pioneer, JK seeds, Kaveri, Krishidhan, Mahyco

Rice is a major staple food in the Asia Pacific region and is highly produced and consumed across the region. This region is characterized by high population density, which is constantly growing, especially in countries such as India and China. In addition to this, around one-fourth of the population residing in Asian countries falls in the poor category. These countries are expected to drive short-grain rice consumption in Asia Pacific countries. However, in countries such as Japan and South Korea, where income is quite high, per capita rice consumption has started declining. The constantly increasing population and shortage of cultivation areas are two of the major issues that need to be addressed in the global rice seeds market. There is a strong need to increase the productivity of short-grain rice cultivation to meet the growing need across the Asia Pacific region. Sushi rice and arborio rice are two varieties of short-grain rice.

The short-grain rice seed market has witnessed significant growth owing to factors such as increasing adoption of hybrid seeds for high productivity. With the increasing world population, the demand for the rice to fulfill the increasing food consumption is anticipated to rise in the coming years. The development of hybrid seeds offers a solution for countries to enhance rice productivity and to achieve self-sufficiency in rice production. The increasing technological advancements in the field of molecular biology, biotechnology, and genomics have led to substantial improvements in hybrid rice breeding. In addition to this, the ongoing research and development investments and rising trend of public-private partnership (PPP) in the field of hybrid rice seed production have further led to increased adoption of hybrid seeds, especially among the commercial farmers. All these factors are further anticipated to drive the growth of the short-grain rice seeds market. However, climatic changes may hamper the cultivation of rice, which may further impact the growth of the short-grain rice seed market. Nevertheless, with the steady growth in the farming and agriculture industry, there are opportunities for the market players to invest in this market.

This is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Short-Grain Rice Seed Market with a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Strategic Insights and Development plans are also discussed and manufacturing processes and cost structures analyzed. Short-Grain Rice Seed Market import/export consumption, supply and demand figures and cost price and production value gross margins are also provided.

The report focuses on global major leading Short-Grain Rice Seed Market players providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out.

Impact of COVID-19 to the Short-Grain Rice Seed Report

This coronavirus outbreak has led various industry players to change business strategies and innovate their products. Moreover, it has created lucrative opportunities and few fallbacks that have revamped the overall industry. This report has integrated the data influenced by the COVID-19 effect and provided granular analysis on what market segments would play a crucial role in the growth of the Short-Grain Rice Seed market. It also includes insights into the successful strategies implemented by the leading players to stay ahead in the competition.

The market research team has been closely monitoring the market since 2015 and has covered the wide spectrum of the market to provide insightful data for the forecast period 2020-2027. The insight partners have provided crucial data in a graphical representation with the help of tables, bar graphs, pie charts, histograms, and info graphics. To give a detailed analysis of the market, the market segments have been fragmented into sub-segments. The segments drivers, challenges, and restraints are also considered which is vital for the market growth. Besides this, it also covers the impacts of government regulation policies and regulations on the market.

