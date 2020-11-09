Seafood Market Forecast to 2027 – Royal Greenland A/S, Mowi ASA, Pacific American Fish Co, SeaPak Shrimp and Seafood Co, Trident Seafoods, Thai Union Group

Seafood is a low-calorie food, which is high in proteins, nutrients, minerals, and fundamental unsaturated fats, in this manner offering various medical advantages. The development of the worldwide seafood market is driven by increment in mindfulness about the medical advantages related with fish. Furthermore, upsurge in populace and broad accessibility of various types of fish are relied upon to support the interest for seafood during the gauge time frame.

The development of the seafood market can be ascribed to increment in consciousness of the health benefits with respect to seafood and change in way of life of the buyers. Non-vegan customers are gradually changing their way of life and altogether following pescetarianism. Pescetarianism alludes to vegan food alongside seafood however does exclude any meat, for example, hamburger, pork, poultry, and others. This move is seen because of buyers’ inclination for sound eating routine. As meat and meat items frequently contain hurtful pesticides and synthetic substances, their high utilization can be perilous. Accordingly, buyers are in look for different other options. Also, increment in mindfulness among buyers about the everyday environments of the cows in steers ranches has additionally changed inclination of non-veggie lovers to pescetarianism; in this way, boosting the market development.

The List of Companies

1. AMERICAN SEAFOODS GROUP LLC

2. KANGAMIUT SEAFOOD A/S

3. LEE FISHING COMPANY

4. Royal Greenland A/S

5. Mowi ASA

6. Pacific American Fish Co Inc

7. SeaPak Shrimp and Seafood Co.

8. Trident Seafoods

9. Thai Union Group

10. Grupo Nueva Pescanova

Impact of COVID-19 to the Seafood Report

This coronavirus outbreak has led various industry players to change business strategies and innovate their products. Moreover, it has created lucrative opportunities and few fallbacks that have revamped the overall industry. This report has integrated the data influenced by the COVID-19 effect and provided granular analysis on what market segments would play a crucial role in the growth of the Seafood market. It also includes insights into the successful strategies implemented by the leading players to stay ahead in the competition.

The market research team has been closely monitoring the market since 2015 and has covered the wide spectrum of the market to provide insightful data for the forecast period 2020-2027. The insight partners have provided crucial data in a graphical representation with the help of tables, bar graphs, pie charts, histograms, and info graphics. To give a detailed analysis of the market, the market segments have been fragmented into sub-segments. The segments drivers, challenges, and restraints are also considered which is vital for the market growth. Besides this, it also covers the impacts of government regulation policies and regulations on the market.

