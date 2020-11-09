Anniversary of the night of the pogrom as a warning: “We must act”

Berlin (AP) – Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has called for coherent action against anti-Semitism in Germany on the anniversary of the night of the pogrom.

He was ashamed that Jews with a kippah did not feel safe on the streets of this country and that Jewish houses of prayer should be protected, Steinmeier said, according to an already distributed translation of a video message to his Israeli counterpart Reuven Rivlin. “I am ashamed that a fatal attack on the Halle synagogue a year ago on Yom Kippur was only prevented by a heavy wooden door.” He stressed: “We must act”.

Steinmeier said he was grateful “for the German authorities to shoulder their responsibilities in strengthening police protection of synagogues and in prosecuting anti-Semitic crimes with all the severity of the law.” According to the Federal President’s office, the video message is to be shown at a commemorative event in Israel on the night of the pogrom on Monday.

During the November pogroms on the night of November 9-10, 1938, National Socialists burned down Jewish synagogues, stores and apartments across Germany, and abused, kidnapped, and murdered Jewish citizens.

Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (SPD) also warned that no one should shrug their shoulders, even though there is almost daily anti-Semitic unrest and violence on the net or in the streets. “To remember is to draw the right conclusions for today and tomorrow from yesterday,” he said, according to a speech broadcast in advance on the occasion of a digital exhibition inaugurated by the United Nations and the Center for the Persecuted Arts. Many conspiracy myths surrounding the Corona crisis have made this clear: “Even today, anti-Semitism is not just a phenomenon of the far-right fringes. It reaches the middle of our society. “

The Auschwitz International Committee called for the defense of democracy and tolerance against hatred and indifference. “To this day, for the Jews who survived that night of horror, the memory of the indifference of most of their neighbors is the most horrific thing they have not been able to face on this day,” he said. Executive Vice President Christoph Heubner said, according to a press release in Berlin on Monday.

The president of the Central Council of Jews of Germany, Josef Schuster, had already declared Friday in view of the anniversary that Jewish life was “still in danger”. “In addition to growing right-wing extremism and the continuing threat from Islamists, the Corona crisis has also led to an increase in anti-Semitism,” Schuster said.

“Unfortunately, we have not conquered anti-Semitism, not even after 1945,” stressed the Federal Government’s Anti-Semitism Commissioner Felix Klein. It is important to treat discrimination and exclusion differently today than people did 82 years ago. Klein encouraged those affected and witnesses to anti-Semitic incidents to report them. “Because only then can something change. We have to make the problem visible in order to overcome it as a society. “