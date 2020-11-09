Activated Carbon Market: Detailed Analysis Of Current And Future Industry Figures To 2020 – 2026 | Major Giants – Osaka Gas Chemicals Co., Ltd.; Cabot Corporation; Kuraray Co.

Summary of the Report

Global activated carbon market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 10.08% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing usage of the product in different purification and treatment processing in different industries.

Major Key Players of the Activated Carbon Market

Osaka Gas Chemicals Co., Cabot Corporation Kuraray Co., HAYCARB (PVT) KUREHA CORPORATION Donau Carbon GmbH Silcarbon Aktivkohle GmbH Prominent Systems, OXBOW ACTIVATED CARBON Advanced Emissions Solutions, Albemarle Corporation Carbon Activated Corporation Evoqua Water Technologies LLC Ingevity CarboTech AC GmbH Boyce Carbon and OTC among others.

Market Definition: Global Activated Carbon Market

Activated carbon is a type of processed carbon designed to provide smaller, lower-volume pores in its structure which help in increasing the surface area in filtration application. These pores help increase the absorption capacity, and therefor are utilized in purification in a number of processing industries such as food & beverages, oil & gas, pollution control, water & wastewater treatment among others.

Market Drivers:

High levels of demand for water & wastewater processing industries; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Increasing concerns for the environment resulting in greater demand for purification and filter media; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Presence of strict regulations regarding the treatment of water and air in various industries; this factor is expected to augment growth of the market

High levels of research and developments in the production of carbon; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Lack in the availability of raw materials for the production of the product resulting in higher production costs; this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Presence of certain alternatives product offerings; this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Geographical Coverage of Activated Carbon Market

Europe: Russia, France, UK, Italy, UK, Germany, Others

Russia, France, UK, Italy, UK, Germany, Others North America: Mexico, U.S., and Canada,

Mexico, U.S., and Canada, Asia Pacific: South Korea, China, Singapore, India, Taiwan,Japan, Others

South Korea, China, Singapore, India, Taiwan,Japan, Others Rest of the World (RoW): Africa, Middle East,South America & Central America

Key insights from COVID-19 impact analysis:

Worldwide COVID-19 status as well as economic overview.

Effects on demand and supply chain of this business vertical.

Long-term and short-term effect of COVID-19 disease outbreak on the industry.

Table of Contents

Report Overview: It includes major players of the global Activated Carbon Market covered in the research study, research scope, and Market segments by type, market segments by application, years considered for the research study, and objectives of the report.

Global Growth Trends: This section focuses on industry trends where market drivers and top market trends are shed light upon. It also provides growth rates of key producers operating in the global Activated Carbon Market. Furthermore, it offers production and capacity analysis where marketing pricing trends, capacity, production, and production value of the global Activated Carbon Market are discussed.

Market Share by Manufacturers: Here, the report provides details about revenue by manufacturers, production and capacity by manufacturers, price by manufacturers, expansion plans, mergers and acquisitions, and products, market entry dates, distribution, and market areas of key manufacturers.

Market Size by Type: This section concentrates on product type segments where production value market share, price, and production market share by product type are discussed.

Market Size by Application: Besides an overview of the Activated Carbon Market by application, it gives a study on the consumption in the global market by application.

Production by Region: Here, the production value growth rate, production growth rate, import and export, and key players of each regional market are provided.

Key Pointers of the Report

The Activated Carbon Market estimation from 2019 to 2026 has been provided in the report covering all the aspects that would impact the market growth

Trend analysis has been also mentioned under the scope of the report

Activated Carbon Market share analysis of the key players of the market have been provided in the report

Activated Carbon Market drivers, restraints and opportunities have been extensively covered under the scope of the study

Additional Pointers of the Report:

Given below are some of the added key points of the report:

SWOT Analysis

PEST Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Market Attractiveness Analysis

Porter’s Five Analysis

