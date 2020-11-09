The Last Guardian can be run at 60 fps on PS5, with a porm

Released in December 2016 exclusively for PlayStation 4, The Last Guardian hit the Japanese maker’s gaming market with an unlocked frame rate. However, after a while the game received an update that left it stuck at 30 fps – to the disappointment of some gamers.

Now, as the PlayStation 5’s commercial launch nears, the game will get a new version for Sony’s next-gen console and, according to reports, the title will finally be able to run at a frame rate of 60. fps.

This new quality of reproduction of the game can be done thanks to the hardware power of the PS5, which offers a major update over the current generation versions of the Asian company.

However, running The Last Guardian at 60 fps on Sony’s new generation of consoles will only be possible for those who use the physical media of the game, i.e. only those who purchase the full version of the PlayStation 5 – the one with the reader. Blu-ray Disc Media – will enjoy the playback quality of this title. Those who take the digital media variant of the PS5 should be content with the current generation 30 fps standard.

The PlayStation 5 is expected to arrive in stores in Brazil from November 19 – the same date it will be available for the rest of South America, Europe, the Middle East, South Africa and the ‘Asia. For the United States, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Canada and Mexico, the island will arrive in advance on November 12.

The digital and full edition of the PS5 has seen its introductory price drop in Brazil due to the reduction in IPI in the country. Access this article to see the updated prices for both consoles and some accessories.