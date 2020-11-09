BusinessHealthIndustriesSci-Tech

Global Artificial Intelligence in Ultrasound Imaging Market Growth Forecast And Upcoming Trends Opportunities By Google, Microsoft, General Vision, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, Medtronic

Global Artificial Intelligence in Ultrasound Imaging Market is growing at a stable CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026

Data Bridge Market Research November 9, 2020

Global Artificial Intelligence in Ultrasound Imaging Market

Global Artificial Intelligence in Ultrasound Imaging Market is growing at a stable CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Development and advancement in the technology is the major factor for the growth of this market.

The Artificial Intelligence in Ultrasound Imaging report provides with absolute knowledge and information of rapidly changing market landscape, what is already there in the market, future trends or market expectations, the competitive environment, and competitor strategies that aids in planning own strategies with which business can outshine the competitors. This report endows with the broader perspective of the market place with its comprehensive market insights and analysis which eases surviving and succeeding in the market. The Artificial Intelligence in Ultrasound Imaging business report provides top to bottom analysis and estimation of various market related factors that plays vital role in better decision making.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the artificial intelligence in ultrasound imaging market are NVIDIA Corporation, Intel Corporation, IBM, Google, Microsoft, General Vision, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, Medtronic, CloudMedx Inc., Imagia Cybernetics Inc., Precision Health Intelligence, LLC., Cloud Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Segmentation: Global Artificial Intelligence in Ultrasound Imaging Market

By Offering

(Hardware, Software, Services),

Technology

(Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Context- Aware Computing, Computer Vision),

Ultrasound Technology

(Diagnostic Imaging, Therapeutic, 2D, 3D/4D Ultrasound Imaging, High Intensity Focused Ultrasound, Extracorporeal Shockwave Lithotripsy, Doppler Ultrasound),

Application

(Radiology, Obstetrics and Gynecology, Cardiovascular, Gastroenterology),

End- User

(Hospitals and Providers, Patients, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Healthcare Payers),

Geography

(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Market Drivers

  • Rise in public & private investments is driving the market.
  • Increasing incidence rates of chronic diseases is driving the market.

Market Restraints

  • Lack in the skilled AI professional is the major factor restraining the growth of this market
  • High cost of the technique is restraining the market.

Key Developments in the Market:

  • In February 2019, Philips announced the launch of their Epiq Elite ultrasound system. To improve the clinical confidence and patient experience it has combined the latest advances. Epiq Elite for obstetrics and gynecology delivers high image quality and 3D scans so that they can provide advanced fetal assessment during all stages of pregnancy.
  • In June 2015, Royal Philips announced the launch of their anatomically Intelligent Ultrasound (AIUS), HeartModel. It has advanced quantification, automated 3-D views and robust reproducibility to cardiac ultrasound imaging. It will help the clinician to quickly, easily and confidently access the disease stats and find treatment for them.

Table of Contents:

  1. Introduction
  2. Market Segmentation
  3. Market Overview
  4. Executive Summary
  5. Premium Insights
  6. By Component
  7. Product Type
  8. Delivery
  9. Industry Type
  10. Geography
    • Overview
    • North America
    • Europe
    • Asia-Pacific
    • South America
    • Middle East & Africa
  11. Company Landscape
  12. Company Profiles
  13. Related Reports

