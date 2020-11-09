Löw surprised by good idol form: possible return

Leipzig (dpa) – Joachim Löw assesses Mario Götze’s move to PSV Eindhoven as the right decision and also considers a possible return of the scorer of the 2014 World Cup final to the national football team.

“We are not losing sight of it,” said the national coach in an interview with the Internet portal “Sportbuzzer”. Over the past few weeks he has had frequent contact with the 28-year-old who has kept him informed.

Götze also continues to fight for a DFB comeback. “I would be happy to play for the national team again,” he told “Bild” newspaper: “The EM is a big dream for me, especially because I was not there for the first times at the 2018 World Cup. My thirst for titles just got bigger. “

Götze was the last of the squad three years ago and was substituted in his 63rd international game in a 2-2 draw with France on November 14, 2017. At the World Cup in Brazil, he scored the goal of the 1-0 victory over Argentina in the final and scored the DFB selection for their fourth World Cup title. During his presentation in Eindhoven, Götze had already confirmed his ambitions. “I really want to go back to the national team,” he said.

On Monday, at the meeting point of the current DFB squad for the last international matches of the year, DFB manager Oliver Bierhoff also welcomed Götze’s promising start in the Netherlands. “I’m glad Mario got online quickly.” Bierhoff certified Götze “high quality”, but also slowed down. “Jogi is not a fan of someone’s rushed return. If he’s playing good games or in good form, he can still be a problem for the national team. We will see how the season unfolds. “It’s good to ‘keep all options open’.

In Eindhoven’s 3-0 Eredivisie victory over Willem II Tilburg, Götze scored his second goal in the Dutch league with the goal of bringing the score to 2-0. He also succeeded in the Europa League. Löw is surprised by the good form of the attacking player. “It wasn’t to be expected. He looks very fresh and very agile, the joy can be seen in him. It needs it for its lightness, for its variability. “

In Löw’s opinion, the final World Cup goal was a burden for Götze. “He had a backpack to reach the 2014 goal, which must have been a heavy burden,” said the national coach. In Germany, everything has always been focused on him. With the move to the Netherlands “he made exactly the right decision for himself – namely to dare to make a new start outside the Bundesliga presentation field,” said the national coach.