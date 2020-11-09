Corona vaccination first for vulnerable groups

Berlin (dpa) – After approval of a corona vaccine, older people, people with previous illnesses and employees of hospitals and nursing homes should be given preference in Germany.

Likewise, people in key positions in society and for public order must first receive the initially rare doses, such as employees of health and safety authorities, police, firefighters, teachers and educators. This emerges from a position paper by the German Ethics Council, the Leopoldina National Academy of Sciences and the Standing Committee on Vaccination based at the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), which the institutions presented on Monday in Berlin to the name of the federal government.

People who are very cramped in shelters for the homeless or asylum seekers should also be included, as Ethics Council chairperson Alena Buyx explained. However, precise statements on prioritization have not yet been made i.e. not all preferred groups are precisely identified. There was still a lack of data.

First, those who are at “significantly increased risk” of serious or fatal outcome should be protected with a vaccine. “That’s not to say that everyone is over 60, not everyone with one or two risk factors,” Buyx said. “Very old patients (…) have by far the highest risk constellation,” said Buyx. This is especially true if they have a lot of contacts, for example in nursing homes. In general, it is not true that charity towards individuals is first decisive, the decisive factor is the basic care of those seriously affected and the emergency.

Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) said in a video on Sunday: “Right up front there are of course nurses, doctors and also people from a risk group. But then there are quite a few in our country. “

Mainz-based company Biontech and pharmaceutical company Pfizer announced on Monday that their vaccine offered more than 90% protection against Covid-19 disease. Serious side effects have not been recorded. Biontech and pharmaceutical giant Pfizer are expected to seek US FDA approval starting next week.

Vaccination commission chairman Thomas Mertens said that given the initially limited availability of the vaccine, it made no sense to make groups considered initially large enough to include 40 million people. Recommendations should be more specific by the end of the year at the latest. “The prioritization should be determined by policy makers based on the recommendations.” Buyx came out in favor of a legal basis according to which we were in an extraordinary position. The final prioritization should be done by those on site, “who are in charge of the syringe,” Mertens said.

Vaccination should be carried out in centers and by mobile vaccination teams, as announced by Mertens. Residents of nursing homes should not have to be taken to a vaccination center by bus. Leopoldina president Gerald Haug, in his own words, expects vaccines to be widely available in the summer of 2021 after a “short-term bottleneck”. He stressed that all the “rules of the art” were followed on the path to vaccination.

Mertens announced that it was necessary to document who was vaccinated with what and when, in order to notice side effects and measure the effect of the vaccination. The data could be pseudonymized to ensure data protection. As the information portal “ThePioneer” reported on Monday, the federal government is planning central documentation with an online data portal.

Scientists are optimistic about the timing of the vaccination campaign. Buyx said a vaccine will be available very soon. President Leopoldina Haug was convinced that essential measures to deal with the pandemic would be possible by next summer, “if everyone comes together”. But he also clarified that if vaccines become available, that does not mean that measures such as contact restrictions will become redundant. Initially, vaccination rates would be low.

Buyx stressed that people without insurance coverage were also entitled to vaccinations. No distinction should be made between private and statutory insured. In their article, the organizations write: “It is also crucial that politicians and the scientific community adequately address vaccine concerns.” Buyx emphasized, “Vaccinations require informed and voluntary consent. Therefore, general compulsory vaccination should be excluded. “According to the newspaper, the will to be vaccinated against Covid-19 is currently below 60%, according to surveys.