Global Alopecia Treatment (Hair Loss) Market Announces Rise in Industry Demand, Future prospects and Applications 2020-2026||Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.,Regaine,Merck & Co., Inc,Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd,Phyto – Alès Groupe
The Alopecia Treatment (Hair Loss) report provides with absolute knowledge and information of rapidly changing market landscape, what is already there in the market, future trends or market expectations, the competitive environment, and competitor strategies that aids in planning own strategies with which business can outshine the competitors. This report endows with the broader perspective of the market place with its comprehensive market insights and analysis which eases surviving and succeeding in the market. The Alopecia Treatment (Hair Loss) business report provides top to bottom analysis and estimation of various market related factors that plays vital role in better decision making.
Global Alopecia Treatment (Hair Loss) Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 8.21 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 12.40 billion by 2026 registering a CAGR of 5.3% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.
Few of the major market competitors currently working in the alopecia treatment (hair loss) market are Cipla,Viviscal,Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.,Regaine,Merck & Co., Inc,Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd,Phyto – Alès Groupe,Kirkland Signature,
FACTORS DRIVING GROWTH IN ALOPECIA TREATMENT (HAIR LOSS) MARKET
Rising Geriatric Population
According to United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs/Population Division; in 2017, estimated population of people with age 60 or above was 962 million, which means around 13 per cent of the population. This age bracket or group is growing at a rate of 3 per cent every year. Presently, Europe is leading the other regions in terms of population consisting of this age group. This brisk speed of ageing is expected to carry on in other regions as well, which projects that by the end of 2050 excluding Africa all regions of the world would have more than a quarter share of their total population at an age of 60 years and above. The population of this age group is projected to reach around 1.40 billion in 2030 and 2.10 billion in 2050, and could ultimately rise up to 3.10 billion in 2100.
Segmentation:Global Alopecia Treatment (Hair Loss) Market
Global Alopecia Treatment
(Hair Loss)
By Disease Type
(Androgenic Alopecia, Alopecia Areata, Ciatricial Alopecia, Traction Alopecia, Alopecia Totalis),
Drug Type
(Minoxidil, Finasteride, Cyclosporine and Others),
Gender
(Male, Female),
Route of Administration
(Oral, Topical, Injectable),
Distribution Channel
(Hospital, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies),
Geography
(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)
