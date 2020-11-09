Coronavirus: Pfizer vaccine reaches 90% efficacy against COVID-19 in final phase of testing

The vaccine is being developed by Pfizer in partnership with BioNTech and the results were obtained after the volunteers received two doses of the immunizer with an interval of 28 days between them.

“We are an important step in providing people around the world with a much needed breakthrough to help end this global health crisis,” said Albert Bourla, CEO of Pfizer.

“The first set of results from our phase 3 test of the Covid-19 vaccine provides first evidence of our vaccine’s ability to prevent Covid-19,” added the CEO.

Both companies expect 50 million doses to be delivered globally in 2020, with 1.3 billion more in 2021, which should greatly benefit from immunizing the world’s population in conjunction with other vaccines developed by other companies.

It is important to say that the tests are not yet complete, so it is essential that they are completed to really tell if the vaccine has this level of effectiveness, as the results are still preliminary.