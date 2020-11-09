Modular Construction Market Will Reach An Estimated Value Of USD 191.36 Billion By 2027 | Top Players- LAING O’ROURKE, RED SEA HOUSING, ATCO LTD, Skanska, Algeco

Modular construction market will reach an estimated value of USD 191.36 billion by 2027 and grow at a rate of 6.60% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Increasing work-zone safety and building sustainability is a vital factor driving the growth of modular construction market swiftly.

Major Key Players of the Modular Construction Market

LAING O’ROURKE, RED SEA HOUSING, ATCO LTD, Skanska, Algeco, Katerra, Lendlease Corporation, Bechtel Corporation., Flour Corporation., Kiewit Corporation., LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED Tempohousing, Speed House Group of Companies., SG Blocks, Inc. and HONOMOBO among other domestic and global players.

Modular Construction Market Scope and Market Size

Modular construction market is segmented on the basis of material, construction type, product and application. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of material, the modular construction market is segmented into concrete, steel, plastic, wood and other

Based on construction type, the modular construction market is segmented into permanent modular and relocatable modular

Based on product, the modular construction market is segmented into walls, roofs & floor, columns and beams and others

The modular construction market is also segmented on the basis of application into residential, commercial and industrial

Geographical Coverage of Modular Construction Market

Europe: Russia, France, UK, Italy, UK, Germany, Others

Russia, France, UK, Italy, UK, Germany, Others North America: Mexico, U.S., and Canada,

Mexico, U.S., and Canada, Asia Pacific: South Korea, China, Singapore, India, Taiwan,Japan, Others

South Korea, China, Singapore, India, Taiwan,Japan, Others Rest of the World (RoW): Africa, Middle East,South America & Central America

Key insights from COVID-19 impact analysis:

Worldwide COVID-19 status as well as economic overview.

Effects on demand and supply chain of this business vertical.

Long-term and short-term effect of COVID-19 disease outbreak on the industry.

