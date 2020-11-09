Evolved! PS5 takes on PS4 Pro in download speed test and the result is surprising

The launch of the PlayStation 5 is getting closer and closer in Brazil, and a test recently released by the USgamer could cause fans of the console, who are still using the previous generation, to rethink the option of not upgrading.

This is a speed test between the PS5 and the PS4 Pro for downloading games, showing that there is a clear superiority of the new generation over the predecessor, which has been the subject of many complaints from users because its download is extremely slow. games, even on faster connections.

The comparison was made with the two devices connected to the same router via a LAN cable, with an average download speed of 756 Mbps and this speed test was aimed not only to show the time taken to download the titles, but also the entire period. necessary to be playable, as many additional fixes are installed after the main download.

In the game Disgaea 5, which weighs 6.58 GB, the PlayStation 4 Pro console managed to complete the download process in 10 minutes and 42 seconds, while the PlayStation 5 reduced this total time by 10 times, downloading the title in just 1 minute and 58 seconds. This difference is even more pronounced in the Fist of the North Star Lost Paradise, which weighs 36.6 GB and had a total running time of 58 minutes and 34 seconds on the PS4 Pro, while the PS5 downloaded it in 7 minutes and 1 second. .

In practice, it is possible to see that there was a welcome change in the modem implemented in the video game, since the previous generation always left something to be desired when downloading games and it did not improve even with several update packages made available by Sony.

So, dear reader, what did you think of this difference? Say your opinion in the comments!