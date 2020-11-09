Promising Data on Biontech’s Corona Vaccine

Mainz (dpa) – For the first time, interim results from the study phase are decisive for the approval of a corona vaccine relevant for Europe.

Mainz-based company Biontech and pharmaceutical company Pfizer announced on Monday that their vaccine offered more than 90% protection against Covid-19 disease. Serious side effects have not been recorded. Biontech and pharmaceutical giant Pfizer are expected to seek US FDA approval starting next week. The independent experts were impressed. “To be honest, this is the best news I have received since January 10,” said virologist Florian Krammer of the Icahn School of Medicine in New York City.

The BNT162b2 vaccine had been developed by Biontech as part of the “Lightspeed” project since mid-January. The phase 3 study, which is crucial for approval, began in various countries at the end of July. More than 43,500 people have now received at least one of the two vaccinations, which are given every three weeks. According to the manufacturer, vaccine protection is obtained one week after the second injection.

In the study, a total of 94 cases of the disease were confirmed on Sunday. According to reports, the results will not be finally assessed until a total of 164 cases have been reached. In addition, it will be verified to what extent the vaccination protects not only against Covid-19, but also against severe developments in the disease. Overall, the protective effect and side effects should be observed over a period of two years.

Infectious disease specialist Gerd Fätkenheuer from Cologne University Hospital spoke of “tremendous and promising data”. “I think this will have a decisive impact on how we handle the pandemic, and I hope that large quantities of the vaccine will be available soon.” Bernd Salzberger, from the Regensburg University Clinic, is awaiting approval soon. However, experts also point out that the data initially comes only from a press release and not a scientific publication. For example, there was a lack of data on the protective effect in certain age groups.

An expedited approval process applies to the corona vaccine due to its particular urgency. Pharmaceutical manufacturers can submit individual documents on the quality, safety and efficacy of a preparation to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) even before the complete application for approval. In addition to Biontech, the Anglo-Swedish company Astrazeneca launched such a process of continuous review of its candidate vaccine some time ago. Astrazeneca has yet to release Phase III data. Nothing can be said about the schedule, a spokeswoman said on Monday.

The Biontech preparation is a so-called RNA vaccine. It contains genetic information about the pathogen, from which the body produces a viral protein – in this case, the surface protein that the virus uses to enter cells. The goal of vaccination is to stimulate the body to produce antibodies against this protein in order to intercept viruses before they enter cells and multiply.

Biontech and Pfizer expect to be able to deliver up to 50 million doses of the vaccine globally this year, and next year they expect up to 1.3 billion doses.

Countries like Russia, China and recently Bahrain have already released vaccines with restrictions and are already vaccinating part of the population. But how well these vaccinations actually protect and what side effects they can have are currently widely open.