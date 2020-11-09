Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro start receiving a stable version of Android 11 in China

It’s been two months since Android 11 was officially announced by Google. During this period, in addition to the Pixel phones themselves, the search giant, other manufacturers such as OnePlus and Samsung have already started releasing the test version of the new version of the operating system to a limited number of users.

Now it’s Xiaomi’s turn to take a step forward and start working more on updating their devices. And with that, two Chinese flagship models will be upgraded to the latest version of Google software in their home countries: the Mi 10 and the Mi 10 Pro.

The devices were already with a trial version of the software a few weeks ago and the update to Android 11 on both Xiaomi smartphones will arrive via the update from MIUI – the custom interface of the oriental company – under the version number 12.2.2.0 RJBCNXM.

To update the phones to the new version of the Google operating system, the user must reserve at least 3 GB of internal storage for the devices, which is the space required for the update.

However, as stated, this update is only for the Chinese version of smartphones, so it will not be possible to install the software on devices sold with ROM for other markets.

The update can be done via OTA and is released gradually, that is, all users may take a few days to receive a notification to update the system. So far, there is no forecast for the arrival of the new version for devices sold in other markets.

Want to know if your device can receive the update to the new version of the operating system from Google? Check out our article with the top phones that can be upgraded or have already been confirmed by manufacturers. The tables are updated as soon as new smartphones are confirmed.