You can book an entire room of NOS cinemas just for you

After the UCI, the largest national exhibitor will have this special program during a pandemic period.

A cinema room just for you.

It’s no surprise to anyone that cinemas have felt (and a lot) the impact of the pandemic. In addition to the postponement of premieres and a timid return from viewers, they are also concerned by the security rules in force.

It is in this context that NOS cinemas have a new campaign, a perfect luxury in times of pandemic. If you’ve ever wanted to have a movie theater for yourself, the opportunity has come.

The initiative is called “A Room Just For You”. For 120 € you can have a whole cinema waiting for you. Which means you can watch the movie with whoever you want. The room can be reserved for a group of up to 20 people.

Reservations can be made directly at NOS cinema complexes at least 72 hours in advance or by calling 16 996. Another operator, UCI Cinemas, has launched an identical service.