Galaxy S20 FE receives security update and on-screen bug fix

Announced in Brazil last week, the new Galaxy S20 FE brings good specifications and a price considered low compared to those of its big brothers. However, some users still complain about an annoying bug that hits the device’s touchscreen.

For those who do not remember, in some cases the screen does not recognize the touch or swipe of the finger. In more extreme situations, we have the terrible phantom touch.

Seeking to resolve the situation, Samsung has released another update for the Galaxy S20 FE. So, in addition to bringing the November security package, the software with the numbering G781BXXU1ATK1 promises to fix the display bug.

The most curious point is that this is already Samsung’s third attempt to fix the problem. Of course, the company was successful and all indications are that the bug is being fixed “in stages”. That’s because this latest update made everything a lot more stable.

For now, update G781BXXU1ATK1 is only available for Galaxy S20 FE with Snapdragon processor. Anyway, soon the update will also be available for the variant with Exynos chipset.