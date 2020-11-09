📰 Mediterranean oases

The oases, sometimes maintained for millennia by the societies of the Sahara and Arabia, certainly owe their existence to the network of exchange that exists between them, just as this network owes its existence to the oases. Oases are not peripheral geographical objects, but nodes of a network (A computer network is a series of devices that are connected to each other for the purpose of exchanging information. In analogy to a network (a network is a “small network”). I.e. a small network), we …) island that was the architecture (architecture can be defined as the art of building buildings.) of great kingdoms or political organizations. One may even wonder whether the state of the exchange is also outside the desert (the word desert today denotes a sterile area or is not very viable (less than 250 mm per year) due to the unsuitable soil or low rainfall) is in In fact, oases do not exist (an oasis (from ancient Greek) in geography refers to an area with isolated vegetation in a desert. near a water source or when a water table is close enough to the …). It structures your organization (an organization is), your economy and … also your agrobiodiversity.

On the edge of the Maraqi palm grove in the Siwa Oasis (Libyan Desert, Egypt) at the time of harvesting a single date palm, November 6, 2015.

The date palm (Phoenix dactylifera L.) is the object (in general the word object (from the Latin objectum, 1361) denotes an entity that is defined in a three-dimensional space, has a precise function and which can be denoted by … ) an important culture (The UNESCO definition of culture is as follows [1] 🙂 Fruit in desert regions, a plant (Plants (Plantae Haeckel, 1866) are multicellular beings at the base of the food chain. They form one of the subdivisions (or the kingdom) of the eukaryotes. They are, …), About 7,000 ago Years ago it was domesticated in the Middle East (The Middle East is a region of Asia and Africa that includes the countries of the southeastern Levantine Basin (Mediterranean Sea). Often includes the Middle East. A …). It was then likely spread to Africa (Africa extends over an area of ​​30,221,532 km2 including islands and is a continent that covers 6% of the land surface and 20.3% of the land surface. With a population …) of the north ( The north is a cardinal point compared to the south.). From Arabia to the Sahara this species (in the life sciences the species (from the Latin species “type” or “appearance”) is the basic taxon of the systematics …) is mainly cultivated in oasis: it is the key plant of oasis agro-ecosystems. Date palms and their many varieties, bred by generations of farmers, make cultivation possible (Culture is a pan-galactic civilization that Iain M. Banks invented through his science fiction novels and short stories. Described with many …) under a floor of fruit trees and their shadows (a shadow is a dark area created by the interposition of an opaque (or only partially opaque) object between a light source and the surface it is on, thinks of …) another level of vegetable, grain and fodder crops. The date palm, with its dates, offers a real source of food, of course, but also many materials (A material is a material of natural or artificial origin that humans shape to make objects.) From craftsmanship (Craftsmanship is a technique of artisanal production, i.e. a manual one or small production. In a broader sense it includes people who produce according to these criteria.) and construction. Recent genetic studies show that date palms in North Africa are the result of a hybridization between date palms in the Middle East and the comb palm (Phoenix theophrasti Greuter), a relic species from the northeast (Le nord-). East is the direction halfway between the cardinal points North and East. The northeast is opposite the southwest.) Of the Mediterranean. More specifically, there would be a greater part of the DNA of the Cretan date palm (In geomorphology, a crest is a line of peaks in a relief that separates two opposite slopes.) In the date palms of the ancient Siwa oasis, the seat of the oracle of Amun. This one, located in the Libyan desert, had a strong Greek influence.

The date palms of this Berber-speaking oasis have been of recognized quality since ancient times and are characterized by a likely Mediterranean hybridization. Thanks to the BioDivMeX Mistrals program, significant fieldwork confirms that the date palms in particular, which grow in palm groves abandoned since the Ptolemaic times, share a greater part of their DNA with the Cretan palm. Understanding the origins of this singularity (In general, the word singularity describes the singularity of something or someone. Specifically, the term is used in the following areas 🙂 should ultimately help to understand better understanding of exchanges between East (The East corresponds to the cardinal point and is that West (opposite to the west).) And the west (The west or the western world is a geographical area that originally called ‘Europe. The extent of the area under consideration varied in …), but also between the north and the south ( The south is a cardinal point versus the north.) The Mediterranean during antiquity. One can wonder whether the Mediterranean maritime island location of the mare ostrum would not ultimately have its counterpart in this desert ostrum that is the Sahara!

Vincent Battesti and Muriel Gros-Balthazard.

