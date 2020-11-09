Euphoric players before the DEL tournament – trend: start of the season

Krefeld (dpa) – The domestic players returned to their clubs almost euphorically after the German Cup. With the feeling that ice hockey could be played during the Corona Crisis, the anticipation for the German Ice Hockey League (DEL) preparatory tournament was huge.

“We are all happy that things are starting now. I think we’ve given a sign that it’s possible, ”said Yannic Seidenberg of EHC Red Bull Munich after the final loss to Latvia (2-3 after extra time), which ultimately went unnoticed.

From November 11, eight of the 14 DEL clubs will face the winner of the cup, which bears the name of the broadcast telecom portal MagentaSport, almost daily until mid-December. At the start the Fischtown Pinguins from Bremerhaven and the Krefeld Penguins meet, the next day the prestigious duel between the two heavyweights DEL Mannheim and Munich takes place.

“We want to show who the boss of the league is, and we are happy that it starts with such a blast,” Seidenberg said. Viewers can also look forward to Dominik Kahun of the Edmonton Oilers, who was loaned to his former club Munich during the NHL break.

Eight months after the end of the DEL season, the league, which had already postponed the start of the new season twice, finally wants to send a sign of life. The tournament is sort of a test for a possible season that could start on December 18th. The DEL clubs want to decide on November 19.

At the moment, the trend is at the start of the season, although no more spectators should be allowed. As the requested financial assistance from the federal government’s € 200 million program for non-performing sports gradually arrives in clubs, hope is slowly returning. The Deutschland Cup also nurtures confidence. “I have to praise the DEB. It would have been very easy to undo the cut. The league should learn from this. We have to bring ice hockey back to the screens, ”said DEB captain Moritz Müller.

The 33-year-old defender is not at the MagentaSport Cup because his particularly struggling employer Kölner Haie does not participate. The German viewer Croesus finds it particularly difficult to give up the audience. The professionals at La Haie have been working part-time since May and the players are also giving up 60% of their salary. The traditional club wants to make money by selling imaginary tickets so that they can participate in a possible season. It will probably work.

Haie general manager Philipp Walter is ready to start the season – despite all the issues. A year without an LED season would mean “lasting damage” to ice hockey, he told Deutschlandfunk.

However, the efforts for a championship match operation will be greater than they already were in the Deutschland Cup. In the league tournament, all players must complete a corona test 36 hours before a game. During the Deutschland Cup, the DEB had 500 tests carried out – all of them were negative. However, the three teams each spent the days in Krefeld in their own bubble. This can hardly be represented in the league. “It will of course be even more difficult for the LED,” admitted Reindl. “The players naturally have contact with their families, parents, children and grandparents.”