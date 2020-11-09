Physiotherapy Equipment Market Size, Analysis, Share, Research, impact of COVID-19 on Business Growth and Forecast to 2027

Physiotherapy (Physical Therapy), which uses mechanical force and movement for treatment is gaining popularity, at a fast pace due to various reasons like urban lifestyle, elderly population, and corporate lifestyle. This being a completely noninvasive technique, involves very low risk. The increasing incidences of cardiovascular disorders, neurological disorders and increased ailments due to sedentary lifestyle and urbanization, have created the need for Physiotherapy Equipment. Physiotherapy is used to treat ailments like injuries, fractures, joint disorders, amputation, back and neck pain, arthritis and post-operative conditions.

This report contains a thorough analysis of the pre and post pandemic market scenarios. This report covers all the recent development and changes recorded during the COVID-19 outbreak

Physiotherapy Equipment Market Competitive Analysis:

Leading market players BTL Industries, DJO Global, Enraf-Nonius, EMS Physio, Isokinetic, Patterson Medical, Radiance Medical Systems, Beijing Healtheast Technology & Development Co. Ltd., Power Medic A/S, Biosys Elettromedicali. others provided in this report. These players have adopted various strategies including expansions, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, new product launches, and collaborations to gain a strong position in the industry.

Covid-19 Impact on the Global Physiotherapy Equipment Market:

This report covers the impact of the latest COVID-19 on the market. The coronavirus epidemic (COVID-19) has affected all aspects of life around the world.

Physiotherapy Equipment Market Segmentation:

The research offers a detailed segmentation of the global Physiotherapy Equipment market. Key segments analyzed in the research,

Physiotherapy Equipment Market ‐ By Equipment Type

Hydro Therapy Equipment

Electro Therapy Equipment

Heat and Cold Therapy Equipment

Treatment Equipment

CPM Unit

Multi Exercise Therapy Units

Shoulder, Arm and Hand Equipment

Leg, Knee and Foot Equipment

Suspension Aids

Traction Aids

Physiotherapy Equipment Market ‐ By Applications

Orthopedics

Neurology

Cardiovascular and Pulmonary

Pediatric

Woman’s Health (Antenatal care, Post natal Care)

Physiotherapy Equipment Market ‐ By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Others(Home Care, Health Centers, Schools, and Rehabilitation Centers)

and geography. Extensive analysis of sales, revenue, growth rate, and market share of each for the historic period and the forecast period is offered with the help of tables.

Physiotherapy Equipment Market Regional Analysis:

North America: (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe: (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific: (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America: (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

The Middle East and Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

This report covers all the essential information required to understand the key developments in the Physiotherapy Equipment market and growth trends of each segment and region. It also includes a basic overview and revenue and strategic analysis under the company profile section.

