Oppo Reno 10x Zoom undergoes test update on DxOMark and receives zoom score

Update (9/11/2020) – JS

In December of last year, the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom mobile phone passed DxOMark’s demanding photographic tests, posting a high score which, at the time, placed it in the top 10 overall. Recently, however, the device was one of those selected to go through the general review process for photo reviews, where the focus this time was to analyze the smartphone’s zoom camera.

In the new overall score, the device received 115 points, leaving 1 point lower than the previous average. However, in total there was a drop in values ​​due to this change made by the company specializing in photographic analysis, where the quality of the exposure suffered a sharp drop compared to that applied previously, as well as the autofocus.

According to DxOMark, the device has a good zoom camera, but ends up with 77 points on the overall average for having a high-quality telephoto lens, managing to protect details well in environments visible to the naked eye in the camera. image generated by the cell phone.

However, in conjunction with a wide angle well below it, the average score ends up out of balance with what the Oppo Reno 10x zoom could achieve. In terms of comparison, it ends up being below the Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra which is a newer device and ends up standing out in photos taken in zoom mode as well.

Original text (06/12/2019)

Oppo is known for its innovative design and cameras, which do a good job with images. Its latest top of the range, the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom combines the two main features. The model has been evaluated by analysts at DxoMark, who published their review today (6).

And the result, if it was not the leader, showed that the smartphone keeps its promises, that it is a good quality camera. With 116 points, the flagship reached the Top 10 in the ranking, tied with the Huawei P30 Pro, which did not lead the ranking in the first half of 2019.

Curiosity 05 Dec

Nokia Jan 10

Analysts have highlighted its 5x optical telephoto lens, which gives the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom the privilege of being one of the few to offer such a long focal length. Plus, the cameras are solid. 48 MP f / 1.7 main and 8MP and 16mm ultra wide with f / 2.2 aperture.

The firmware version tested by DxOMark is not yet available to device users. It will be ready in early 2020.





In photo, the images of the Oppo Reno 10x show, according to DxOMark, good exposure in most conditions and in low light, with the detail of producing images less saturated than its competitors. Although it has good detail in bright light, there is noise in the darker areas of the image. In what it sets out to be excellent, which is the zoom, analysts have understood that there is room for improvement and that it is not “at the same level as the best in the category”, according to DxOMark. Still, the photo score was 125.

In videos, the model is able to capture images in 4K resolution, with good detail in bright light and indoors. The color of the videos is rated as excellent, with vivid white balance and color rendering. However, there is a gelatinous effect and motion blur in some of the videos, as well as a slight loss of detail in low light. Even so, the result of 100 points was considered excellent.

There is room for improvement in the zoom and ultra-wide lens modules, which suffer from fusion artifacts, but in general the Oppo remains a great option for mobile photographers who want the ability to zoom. forward or backward on a subject to zoom. Picture. With great video performance added to the mix, the Oppo is a great device to handle any mobile imaging task. “

Extract from the DxOMark review on the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom