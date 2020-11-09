📰 How can the development of the Covid-19 reproduction rate be better estimated?

An interdisciplinary team of researchers has shown that convex optimization is an efficient mathematical and numerical tool for the daily estimation of the development of the reproduction rate of Covid-19 over time and across departments.

Covid-19 reproduction rate estimate for France.

On the left the development of the number over time (The concept of the number in linguistics is dealt with in the article “Grammatical number”.) New infections for the set (In set theory, a set intuitively describes a collection of objects (the elements of the whole), “one …) of the French population (top) and the estimated reproductive rate derived therefrom (bottom).

On the right is the map of the variation in the rate of reproduction as of September 26, 2020 in the departments of the French metropolis (Metropolitan France, sometimes abbreviated as Metropolis, in European parlance the European part of France, c ‘that means …).



Monitoring the spread of the pandemic (a pandemic (from ancient Greek πᾶν / pãn (all) and δῆμος / dễmos (people)) is an epidemic that affects an exceptionally large part of the population …) formed by Covid-19 the ‘one of the greatest challenges of the health crisis (health crises are major pandemics that affect between ten people (case of high profile crises affecting countries …). Measuring the evolution of a The pandemic is theoretically carried out using epidemiological models that Consider interactions in a population between healthy, exposed, sick, cured or deceased persons. However, the practical use of these mathematical models involves an estimate based on infections, cures and deaths of a variety of parameters. The situation (In geography the situation is spatial Concept that relates to the relative localization of a room its close environment enables or not. It inscribes a place in a more general framework to qualify it as …) the emergency caused by the Covid-19 pandemic led to the difficulty of collecting epidemiological data of sufficient quality. More operational versions of these models have been proposed that focus on a single key indicator of the development of a pandemic: the reproductive rate, which explains the likely number of next infections induced by each infected person.

An interdisciplinary team (An interdisciplinary work integrates concepts from different disciplines.) Bringing together signal processing specialists (General terms A signal is a simplified and generally coded message. It is in the form of objects with certain shapes. Signals Light has been made by men since the beginning of time for …) and information used, computer scientists, physicists, geographers from the physics laboratory (physics (from the Greek φυσις, nature) is etymologically “science” of nature. “In the general and ancient sense physics …) (LPENSL, CNRS / Université Claude Bernard (Claude Bernard, born July 12, 1813 in Saint-Julien (Rhône) and died February 10, 1878 in Paris) is a French doctor and physiologist.) Lyon 1 / ENS Lyon) of the computer science laboratory (computer science – Contraction d´information et automatique – is the field of scientific, technical and industrial activity related to c le …) the paralleli ity (LIP, CNRS / INRIA / University (A university is a university whose aim is the production of knowledge (research), its maintenance and dissemination (studies …). Claude Bernard Lyon 1 / ENS Lyon) and the triangle laboratory (In Euclidean geometry, a triangle is a planar figure made up of three points and the three segments that connect them. The name of …) (triangle, CNRS / ENS Lyon / Université Lumière (Light is the amount of electromagnetic waves that are visible to the human eye, ie are contained in wavelengths of 380 nm (violet) at 780 nm (red). The …) Lyon 2 / Université Jean Monnet / Sciences Po Lyon) proposes an original approach based on convex optimization (in geometry, an object is convex if it is a pair of points {A, B} of this object, the segment [AB] what connects them is completely contained in the object. For example a full cube, a disk or …) to make a reliable daily estimate of the development of the reproductive rate over time (time is a concept that was developed by humans to understand the change in the world.) And across different areas, the whole (the whole understood as the whole of what exists, often interpreted as the world or the universe.) is made up of imperfect data and in a context (the context of a the event includes the circumstances and conditions that surround it. The context of a word, phrase or text contains the surrounding words. The …) emergency.

The rate of reproduction is defined as the ratio between the number of new infections observed on a given date (In information technology (IT), a date is a basic description of a thing that is often coded as a business transaction of …) and an average (The mean is a statistical measure that characterizes the elements of a set of sets: it expresses the size that each member of …) the number of new infections observed in the previous days (the day or day is the interval between sunrise and sunset; it is the period between two nights that the rays of …) precede, this average being weighted with a function that models the period of contamination of a sick person. To estimate this rate of reproduction, the researchers transformed the mathematical model (a mathematical model is a translation of reality to be able to apply mathematical tools, techniques and theories to it, and in general, conversely, the translation of mathematical results …), which is the daily number of new infections and the rate of reproduction relates in a function that achieves a compromise between respect for the mathematical model (mathematics is a field of abstract knowledge on which logical thinking is based on concepts such as numbers, numbers, structures and …) and a series of limitations that this epidemiological indicator must inherently take into account: be positive, develop slowly over time and vary slightly between neighboring areas. However, the function is also designed to take into account possible breaks (Ruptures is the second album in the science fiction series Orbital from Diptychen, drawn by Serge Pellé and written by Sylvain Runberg, published in …) development, for example due to the Health Policy Impact. The researchers then developed the algorithm based on numerical techniques and recent theoretical advances in minimization. The minimum of this function provides the most robust estimate of the spatial-temporal development of the reproduction rate.

This tool (a tool is a final object used by a living being to increase its natural efficiency in action. This increase leads to a simplification of the actions performed by a larger one …) works thanks to data from Santé-Publique- France and the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control, makes it possible to know in real time the intensity of the epidemic and to measure the impact of the various measures taken to combat the epidemic. also retrospectively. Finally, it offers the possibility of recognizing a trend in the development of the reproduction rate. In this way it can be estimated when it is going to be less than 1 and therefore one can know when the number of new infections is reaching a maximum and then by adding about ten days when the peak of hospital admissions will come, etc. “All French Departments and in more than two hundred countries (land comes from the Latin pagus, which denotes a territorial and tribal subdivision of a limited extent (of the order of a few hundred km²), …).

Reference:

Spatial and temporal regularization to estimate the COVID-19 reproduction number R

Did you like this article? Would you like to support us? Share and / or comment on it with your friends on social media. This will encourage us to post more similar topics!