Corona vaccination first for vulnerable groups

A vaccine for the coronavirus is being researched around the world. But one thing is clear: as soon as an active ingredient is available, it will initially only be producible to a certain extent. The German Ethics Council has now issued a recommendation on how to proceed.

Berlin (dpa) – After the approval of a corona vaccine in Germany, the elderly, people with previous illnesses and employees of hospitals and nursing homes are the first to be vaccinated against the virus.

Likewise, people in key positions in society and for public order should be vaccinated first, i.e. employees of health authorities, police, firefighters, teachers and educators, such as The president of the German Ethics Council, Alena Buyx, announced this in Berlin on Monday. People accommodated in very cramped houses for the homeless or asylum seekers, for example, should also be included. Specific statements on prioritization have not yet been made, i.e. not all groups have been specifically identified. There was still a lack of data. “Very old patients (…) have by far the highest risk constellation,” said Buyx.

The scientists’ recommendations which are now underway are not yet a decision, as the chairman of the Standing Committee on Immunization, Thomas Mertens explained. “The prioritization should be determined by policy makers based on the recommendations.” The final prioritization should be done by those on site “who are in charge of the syringe”. Mertens announced that it was necessary to document who was vaccinated with what and when, in order to notice side effects and measure the effect of the vaccination. The data could be pseudonymized to ensure data protection.

Buyx expressed confidence that a vaccine would be available very soon. The president of the Leopoldina National Academy of Sciences, Gerald Haug, was optimistic that important steps towards victory over the pandemic would be possible in the coming year. However, precautionary measures such as contact restrictions must urgently continue to be observed for the time being.