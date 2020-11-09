International

Nokia launches TV Box with 4K content support, Android TV and remote control

rej November 9, 2020

Like other manufacturers, HMD Global has also entered the Smart TV market. Its devices are sold mainly in India and the manufacturer now wants to launch its first Nokia brand decoder.

The information was revealed by a leak published in European media. According to sources, this device should be called Nokia Streaming Box 8000 and brings the presence of Android TV as a major highlight.

In addition, we support content playback with 4K resolution, its processor being the Amlogic S905X3. The chipset probably works with 2 GB of RAM and 8 GB of internal storage. See the device design in the image below:

The most striking point is the remote control, as it has many buttons. The main one is the microphone to trigger the Google Assistant, while there are also shortcuts to Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, and Google Play.

The Nokia set-top box has an HDMI output, an Ethernet port, USB type A and USB-C, an AV output for older TVs and even an optical audio output. Finally, there is dual-band WiFi and Bluetooth 5.0.

As of yet, there is still no official release date for the device. Anyway, the price should be around 99 euros, which is around R $ 654 in direct conversion and without taking into account Brazilian taxes.

Would you buy a Nokia TV Box? Tell us your opinion here in the comments.

rej

Related Articles

October 20, 2020
7

Progressive Report on ESD High Temperature Mats Market Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2025

October 20, 2020
11

Sales Performance Management (SPM) Market 2020 Insights and Precise Outlook – SAP, Salesforce.Com, IBM, Oracle, Callidus Software, Microsoft

Sheet Face Masks Market
October 21, 2020
18

Sheet Face Masks Market Growth Rate, Demands, Status And Application Forecast 2026| Lancôme, 3LAB, Kracie Holdings,Ltd., STARSKIN

November 2, 2020
4

Global Medical Lighting Technologies Market 2020-2025 (Impact of Covid-19) | Planet Lighting, Excelitas Technologies, LiD, Acem, Trilux, Welch Allyn, etc.

Close