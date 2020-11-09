Nokia launches TV Box with 4K content support, Android TV and remote control

Like other manufacturers, HMD Global has also entered the Smart TV market. Its devices are sold mainly in India and the manufacturer now wants to launch its first Nokia brand decoder.

The information was revealed by a leak published in European media. According to sources, this device should be called Nokia Streaming Box 8000 and brings the presence of Android TV as a major highlight.

In addition, we support content playback with 4K resolution, its processor being the Amlogic S905X3. The chipset probably works with 2 GB of RAM and 8 GB of internal storage. See the device design in the image below:

The most striking point is the remote control, as it has many buttons. The main one is the microphone to trigger the Google Assistant, while there are also shortcuts to Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, and Google Play.

The Nokia set-top box has an HDMI output, an Ethernet port, USB type A and USB-C, an AV output for older TVs and even an optical audio output. Finally, there is dual-band WiFi and Bluetooth 5.0.

As of yet, there is still no official release date for the device. Anyway, the price should be around 99 euros, which is around R $ 654 in direct conversion and without taking into account Brazilian taxes.

Would you buy a Nokia TV Box? Tell us your opinion here in the comments.