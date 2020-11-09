Microsoft hosts Xbox Series X / S launch event in Brazil

The next generation of consoles is just hours away from the official launch. With the Xbox Series X / S launching just days ahead of PlayStation 5, Microsoft will be hosting a series of special events around the world during this week’s launch of the next generation of consoles.

Along with the Xbox Series X, the most powerful console of a generation, and the Xbox Series S, the smallest console Microsoft has ever made, the company is hosting a live broadcast this afternoon, the 9th, to celebrate the day before a long awaited date.

On Xbox Brasil’s official channels on YouTube and Facebook, the company will host a special launch event starting at 5 p.m. Brasilia time (4 p.m. Manaus time). The link and player for the stream have yet to be released.

https://www.youtube.com/XboxBR

The Xbox Global Channel will be live streaming to celebrate the launch of the next generation tomorrow, November 10, the official arrival date of the new Xbox Series X / S. The event will take place on Twitch.

With a reduced price in Brazil due to the IPI reduction, Microsoft is now selling the new consoles at a suggested price of R $ 2,799 for the Xbox Series S and R $ 4,599 for the Xbox Series X.

The new generation arrives with improved graphics capabilities, ray tracing support, a new velocity architecture that allows for shorter load times (some not yet optimized games already achieve near instant loading), images at 120 fps and 4K resolution for the X series and 1440p for the S series.