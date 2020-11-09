Friedrich Merz is back in corona quarantine as a precaution

This is purely a precautionary measure, explains a spokesperson for Friedrich Merz. But after a visit to Saxony, the presidential candidate of the federal CDU party canceled his nominations.

Düsseldorf (dpa) – CDU politician and federal party presidential candidate Friedrich Merz has again entered corona quarantine as a precaution. The 64-year-old has decided to take the voluntary step so that no one in his environment is infected, said a spokesperson for the former head of the Bundestag trade union faction of the German news agency in Düsseldorf. .

A rapid test came back negative Monday morning. Additionally, another test at Merz showed antibodies to the corona virus. The politician and his wife had already contracted the virus in March and then went into quarantine in Sauerland.

This time it was purely a precautionary measure, Merz’s spokesperson said. The background was a visit by the CDU politician to the Saxon cabinet last Friday. It was announced on Sunday that Saxon Regional Development Minister Thomas Schmidt (CDU) had tested positive for the corona virus. Merz then canceled his appointments.