Apple punishes Pegatron, Europeans complain about the rarity of the iPhone 12 Pro Max

In addition to struggling to maintain stocks of the iPhone 12 Pro in China and other markets, Apple could end up having more problems ahead. Indeed, the situation of the European consumer who wants to buy the iPhone 12 Pro Max is not at all comfortable.

According to several reports, a simple search on the manufacturer’s website indicates that the delivery time for the most powerful model has increased to two or three weeks. On the other hand, retailers like Amazon don’t even sell the device or the iPhone 12 Mini variant.

Considering that we are in a pre-sale period in many markets and the devices are due for delivery on November 13, everything indicates that Apple has sold a lot or has very limited stock.

To make matters worse for Apple, sources confirmed this week that the company was forced to suspend its supplier Pegatron. The company is accused of having falsified documents to allow young interns to work more hours than the law allows.

An Apple spokesperson confirmed to Bloomberg that Pegatron had “misclassified” these young people by allowing them to work the night shift, overtime and even perform tasks outside of the internship. Pegatron says he has solved the situation, but Apple still maintains the block that prevents the Taiwanese from winning new contracts.

As much as its consumers report difficulties, Apple continues to promote the iPhone 12 Studio website in Europe. The company offers an experience where the user can purchase the device and all accessories (charger, headphones and cases) without having to browse through multiple pages.

Once the selection process is complete, all the items go to the shopping cart and the consumer only has to make the payment.