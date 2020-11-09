Sports

Leverkusen on club meetings: “We helped drive it” |

November 9, 2020

Leverkusen (AP) – Bayer Leverkusen were apparently one of the driving forces behind the 14 Bundesliga and second division Hamburger SV meeting on November 11 in Frankfurt.

“There are currently a number of very important issues for officials in the Bundesliga,” said club boss Fernando Carro of the German news agency: “Dialogue is important, as is the greatest possible agreement. . We want to contribute to it as Bayer 04 and have helped to facilitate this trend-setting meeting. “

The meeting takes place without representatives of the German Football League. The initiator of the event is Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, member of the Bavarian board of directors. Bundesliga clubs FSV Mainz 05, FC Augsburg, Arminia Bielefeld and VfB Stuttgart are not invited. Mainz, Stuttgart and Bielefeld as well as the 2nd division clubs should try to distribute the television money differently.

