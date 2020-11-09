João Grilo: the young Portuguese who closed the whole world on a piano

Sometimes we find ourselves facing a magnificent landscape. We admired the horizon and almost got lost, mesmerized. How would that feel in a song? It’s a challenge that João Grilo seems to have set for himself. But this is just one of the thousand and one ideas that come out of your fingers every day.

At 26, João Grilo is one of the ten finalists in this year’s edition of the New Talent competition, organized by NiT, Media Capital Digital and Santa Casa da Misericórdia de Lisboa, an initiative that aims to raise awareness among young talents related to lifestyle. The winner will receive a prize of 10,000 euros to develop a professional project.

The musician collaborates on several musical projects, he has already composed for dance pieces, in addition to having his works solo. João Grilo lived until the age of 12 in Luxembourg until Porto became his home. Long before he sat down at the piano for the first time, many years before he even chose the first album he wanted to hear on his own, music was already a constant in his life. “My family is a heavy consumer of music and the arts in general. They don’t make a profession of it, but they’re all artists in a way. At home we always listened to music. They put the records and I was at home there ”.

So, without even knowing ABC, he began to listen to music so different. “My mother listened to a lot of jazz, we heard Jason Moran, Coltrane, Ornette Coleman, also free jazz. She was also very close to Joy Division, Porishead, Radiohead, which circled the house. And my parents were curious about new things, ”he says.

Whether it was genes or education, that curiosity and attention to many different things would be something that sets him apart. That and a disarming relaxation, as when he tells us that the first job he dreamed of was that of trash. “I think it was because of the truck,” he laughs.

“Then I also wanted to be a housekeeper, but only because I liked one of those toys which was a kitchen. These days, it’s all the chores that don’t make me happy, but that’s it. I also wanted to be athletic, I played football a lot, I also liked skiing. I think it was just the concept of being able to play sports and make money. It looked cool ”. And he adds: “When I started to play more piano, I came to the same conclusion when it comes to music: I like it, can I make this life?” Presumably.

Sitting at the piano, João Grilo multiplies. Since his adolescence, he has performed solo or with other projects. He was on stage in school parties, bars, auditoriums, until he arrived in spaces such as the jazz festival of Guimarães, Rivoli or the Casa da Música. The size of the stage doesn’t distract you from what matters. “Sometimes the best experiences happen even in the smallest spaces. I once did a concert in a small village in France, and it’s cool. You play and at the end of the day people are older, they come to talk to you, there isn’t much public separation and musicians. We are all important to it. I like this”.

For him, music has always been experienced in a tone of discovery. This helps to explain the variety of projects in which and has been involved. He works in both sound design and composition for a dance piece like “Coexistimos”, by Inês Campos, as he is currently composing for a chamber opera, inspired by April 25th. His piano joins the party at Retimbrar, a collective between the modern and the popular, in which the music is brought to life by more than a dozen musicians, while his fingers seem to spread in the jazz of O Grilo and Longifolia. The discovery, however, is not without missteps either.

As a teenager, he studied at the Conservatory of Porto. “At the time, I was very passionate about music but very little about the rules, especially when they weren’t explained to me. I was brought up by people who, when they told me about rules, explained why. Perceiving them, I didn’t mind doing them at all. But I felt a rule-abiding environment because, yes, of not going that deep into the issues. It was not something that was associated with an artistic and exploratory environment. I was 16 and had many interests. It wasn’t like spending six hours playing the piano after school. I wanted to do more things. I haven’t made life very easy for my teachers in this regard either. But it wasn’t traumatic at all. I criticize some things, but I got a lot of cool things out of the Conservatory ”.

He eventually left the Conservatory and prepared to enter the Graduate School of Music and Performing Arts. He succeeded and there, even with some doubts in the educational part, the experience was different, much on the merits of the people. “Like you have people from various classes, theater, composition, production and that was cool for me. Universities have this to be positive: they place all different children in the same space and if they are curious ”. It was also a moment of contestation. “I think it makes people feel good.”

Photograph by Tânia Teixeira.

When he finished the course he did a traveling master’s in Scandinavia again., Every new semester a new place. It was cold but the days were clear. He loved the life of Copenhagen, “a great city to live in”, but he particularly liked “the whole music scene in Oslo”. Back in Portugal, it was time to continue his journey, still at the piano.

The first instrument “was one of those rafeiros keyboards,” he says. “When things started to get more serious, we bought a wall piano.” It’s the same instrument you’ve been using for over a decade ”. As a child, he still thought that in time he would play another instrument. But the piano remained. “The more time passes, the more I am in love with this instrument”.

With all the music his parents showed him as a child, things were missing. It was on his own that he began to listen to classical and contemporary music. “I discovered French composers, like Debussy, Ravel then Messiaen”. He discovered that in order to create soundscapes, there was a lot that he could explore.

“Messiaen was a musician but also an amateur ornithologist. He was a guy who spent a lot of time studying birds and he listened to a series of birds that he transcribed. He did “The Bird Catalog” and was relevant to me in musical terms, but also because of the relationship between music and the world around it, the way you as an artist relate to the world and represent it, ”he said. “It led me to discover more and more music”, which added to the spirit of jazz, the combination of styles. “It’s not something I do consciously.” It’s a simple: “This interests me”.

For this reason, keep your ear open to everything. Which means that we can both venture into contemporary music, “which looks at music with a free head, in the sense that anything that produces sound can be musical material”, as well as the last Billie Eilish album. “Even though there are things that don’t mean much to me, the production work is curious. All these little ones who build the musical image, ”he emphasizes. João Grilo himself always seems ready to multiply.

“There are soundscapes that appeal to me enormously,” he says. “We could talk about all styles of music and find potential in each. And the question for me is: why not use all the potentialities that you like, in all styles, to make your music? “.

New Talent rewards creators under the age of 27 at a decisive stage in their life and career. This is a time when a price of ten thousand euros can be decisive. In your case, the money would go to Glass Octopus. “It’s a quartet of piano, double bass, drums and electronics. It’s a project that crosses contemporary electronic music, but also with a pop and hip-hop groove, but all with a certain deconstruction. We walk in a mixture ”.

In his head, João Grilo calculates how he could divide the money into installments, which would be for hours of studio, for hours of work, of design. “And that would be a way to use the money more collectively, it wasn’t just for one person,” he argues.

“This team of musicians is super cool,” he says. Among the group, in addition to music, there is knowledge in photography, programming, writing, dancing. Glass Octopus would not only be a music record, but a more complete interactive art object, a living spectacle that would be a kind of changing organism. It’s a growing world.

“I’m fascinated by certain natural phenomena, like bioluminescence and this moment when we look at the sea, or a fire, and we were fascinated. And I loved making music that had that effect on people, ”he explains.

“As with the flames of fire or the waves of the sea, there is something similar, familiar and at the same time never repeating itself. How do you make music on this wave? What stamps, what sounds can lead to this fascinating place? “. This is what you want to find out, sitting at the piano.