Merkel Offers US More Security Commitment

Chancellor Merkel had previously congratulated Biden and Harris on their victory in the US election this weekend. Now she explains in more detail what to expect from the new top team in the United States. And she makes an offer.

Berlin (dpa) – Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) has offered the United States a stronger German commitment to security issues after Joe Biden’s victory in the US presidential election.

“We Germans and Europeans know that in this 21st century partnership we have to take more responsibility,” the CDU politician said in Berlin on Monday. “America is and will remain our most important ally, but it hopes – and rightly so – to make greater efforts to ensure our security and defend our beliefs in the world.”

In Saturday’s US presidential election, Democratic candidate Biden won a secure majority after four days of voting. Outgoing President Donald Trump does not want to recognize the election and challenge the election result in court. Merkel did not comment on this. She didn’t mention Trump at all.

The Chancellor had previously congratulated Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Saturday via Twitter and expressed her joy for the future cooperation. “Joe Biden has decades of experience in domestic and foreign policy. He knows Germany and Europe well, ”she says now. She likes to remember good meetings and conversations with him.

Merkel also paid tribute to Harris who was elected vice president as the first wife and child of two immigrants. She is “an inspiration to many people, an example of America’s possibilities.”

The friendship between Germany and the United States has been proven over the decades, Merkel said. “It is a common treasure, we must continue to work on it.” The United States and Germany, as members of the EU, should unite to meet the great challenges of the times. Merkel named the pandemic corona, the fight against global warming and terrorism, and the efforts for an open world economy and free trade. “Because these are the foundations of our prosperity on both sides of the Atlantic.”

Merkel also underlined the important role played by the United States in German reunification: “It would not have been possible without the confidence of the Americans in particular. I will always be grateful for it. “The Germans would have learned first-hand what an important role the United States has played for freedom and democracy in the world.