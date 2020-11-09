SpiderPhone? Chinese manufacturer signs patent for cell phone with eight rear cameras

While most smartphones today have four rear cameras, there are cases where that number already reaches five sensors. An example of this can be seen in the Nokia 9 PureView, which was the first in its class to have this configuration.

However, it is wrong to think that the main manufacturers in the market want to stop there. According to LetsGoDigital staff, a Chinese company has filed for the first patent that shows a smartphone with eight rear cameras.

The document has been submitted to the World Patent and Intellectual Property Office (WIPO), and the manufacturer responsible for the exploit is Lens Technology. Here is an overview of the device:

In addition to using a curious solution so that the smartphone does not look like a spider, Lens Technology mentions that this device has a front without edges or holes to accommodate the lens of selfies. The intention is to deliver a very futuristic cell phone.

Known for selling parts to Apple, Samsung, and Huawei, Lens Technology does not work in the smartphone market. Even so, the company files a series of patents in the segment.

For now, Lens Technology does not comment on the publication of the patent. Thus, we emphasize that we will hardly have the launch of a smartphone with this configuration in the market. Either way, the idea may serve as inspiration for some Chinese manufacturers.

Are eight cameras overdone? Tell us your opinion here in the comments.