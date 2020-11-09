Argentina Healthcare, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape Market Report- Growth Opportunities for consolidation, investment, and strategic partnership

ReportsnReports added Argentina Healthcare, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape Market Research Report created by Report Consultant, which offers detailed insights, revenue details, and other information regarding the global market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and market till 2028. Argentina Healthcare, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape Market Report offers detailed information regarding the leading key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions and mergers, and market footprint. Argentina Healthcare, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.

Request for FREE PDF Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=3639958

Argentina Healthcare, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape Market Report is an essential source of information and analysis on the healthcare, regulatory and reimbursement landscape in the Argentina. It identifies the key trends in the healthcare market and provides insights into the demographic, regulatory, reimbursement landscape and healthcare infrastructure of the Argentina. Most importantly, the report provides valuable insights into the trends and segmentation of the pharmaceutical and medical device markets. It is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, secondary research, and in-house analysis by GlobalDatas team of industry experts.

Argentina is the third-largest pharmaceutical market in Latin America after Brazil and Mexico, with a strong focus on healthcare reforms and R&D. Argentina’s health care system is composed of a universal health care system and a private system. Argentinas pharmaceutical market increased from $4.92B in 2011 to $6.12B in 2017 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.7%. Argentinas medical devices market was valued at $1.57B in 2015, which increased at a CAGR of 3.4% to reach $1.78B in 2019. Argentinas pharmaceutical market is driven by the presence of domestic laboratories, the growing prevalence of non-communicable diseases, and favorable clinical trial regulations. In December 2019, Law No. 27,541 was established to focus on public emergency and protection of healthcare personnel during the COVID-19 Pandemic. Along with Article 76, Law 27,541 delegates important legislative powers to Argentina Executive (PEN) to strengthen the MOH.

Scope of this Report-

The report provides information on the healthcare, regulatory, and reimbursement landscape in the Argentina, and includes –

– An overview of the pharmaceutical markets, comprising market size, segmentation, COVID-19 epidemiology and key drivers and barriers

– Profiles and SWOT analyses of the major players in the pharmaceutical market (Pfizer, Novartis, Bago, Bayer, and Roemmers)

– Profiles and SWOT analyses of the major players in the medical device market (Essilor, Siemens, DePuy Synthes, Sonova, and GN Hearing)

– Detailed analysis about recent completed deals in the pharmaceutical market of Argentina

– Information regarding the health-tech landscape of the country along with the major health-tech deals-

– An insightful review of the reimbursement and regulatory landscape, of which analysis includes details of the healthcare reimbursement process, the regulatory agencies and the approval processes for new drugs and medical devices

– Information regarding recent healthcare policies along with healthcare infrastructure and healthcare expenditure

– An overview of the opportunities and challenges to growth in the Argentina healthcare market

Reasons to Buy this Report-

This report will enhance your decision-making capability by allowing you to –

– Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the Argentina healthcare market

– Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, reimbursement and regulatory policies, pharmaceutical market segments, and companies likely to impact the healthcare market in the future

– Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and analysing the performance of various competitors

– Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present the most opportunities for consolidation, investment, and strategic partnership

– Identify, understand, and capitalize on the opportunities and challenges in the Argentina healthcare market

Single User License: US $ 1995

Get FLAT 20% Discount on this Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=3639958

Table of Contents

1.1 List of Figures

1.2 List of Tables

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Executive Summary – Overview

2.2 Key Highlights: Facts About the Argentina Healthcare Market

2.3 Key Highlights: Healthcare Start-Ups in Argentina

2.4 Key Events: Argentina Pharmaceutical Timeline, 2011-2020

2.5 Key Events: Argentina Pharmaceutical Market

2.6 Key Events: M&A, VF & PE Deals, Global Pharmaceutical Market, 2019-2020

2.7 Key Events: Mergers and Acquisitions

2.8 Country Profile, Argentina, 2019

3 Overview of Pharmaceutical Market

3.1 Pharmaceutical Market – Overview

3.2 Pharmaceutical Market – Exports

3.3 Pharmaceutical Market – Imports

3.4 Pharmaceutical Market – Supply Channels

3.5 Pharmaceutical Market – Market Segments

3.6 Pharmaceutical Market – Major Therapeutic Areas

3.7 Pharmaceutical Market – COVID-19 Epidemiology

3.7.1 Pharmaceutical Market- COVID-19 Impact and Developments in Healthcare Market

3.8 Pharmaceutical Market – Major Players

4 Overview of Medical Device Market

4.1 Medical Device Market – Overview

4.2 Medical Devices Market – Major Segments

4.2.1 Medical Devices Market – Ophthalmic Devices

4.2.2 Medical Devices Market – Cardiovascular Devices and General Surgery Devices

4.2.3 Medical Devices Market – In Vitro Diagnostic Devices and Orthopedic Devices

4.3 Medical Devices Market – Diagnostics Market

4.4 Medical Devices Market – Major Players

5 Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Market – Drivers and Barriers

5.1 Drivers

5.2 Barriers

6 Deal analysis

6.1 Deal Analysis: M&A, VF and PE Deals, Pharmaceutical Market, Argentina, 2019-2020

7 HealthTech Landscape

7.1 HealthTech Deals Landscape, Argentina

7.1.1 Key HealthTech Deals, Argentina

7.1.2 Digital Health Companies, Argentina

7.2 Adoption of Technology in Healthcare, Argentina

7.2.1 Regulatory Scenario Covering Use of Technology in Healthcare, Argentina

7.3 HealthTech Landscape, Argentina-Benefits and Risks

8 Market Access

8.1 Overview of Healthcare System, Argentina

8.2 Reimbursement Process, Argentina

8.2.1 Overview of Insurance Providers, Argentina

8.3 Overview of Health Insurance, Argentina

8.3.1 Healthcare Spending and Health Price Index, Argentina

8.3.2 Pricing Policies, Argentina

8.4 Regulatory Landscape, Argentina

8.4.1 Overview of Regulatory Agencies

8.4.2 Market Authorization for Pharmaceutical Products, Argentina

8.4.3 Market Authorization for Medical Devices, Argentina

8.4.4 Licensing Process for Pharmaceutical Exports and Imports, Argentina

8.4.5 Intellectual Property Rights, Patent, Argentina

8.4.6 Intellectual Property Rights, Trademark, Argentina

8.4.7 Clinical Trial Regulations, Argentina

8.4.7.1 Pharmaceutical Clinical Trials Landscape, Argentina

8.4.7.2 Medical Device Clinical Trials Landscape, Argentina

8.4.8 Pharmaceutical Advertising Regulations, Argentina

8.4.9 Pharmacy Regulations, Argentina

8.4.10 Labeling and Packaging Regulations, Argentina

9 Country Healthcare Landscape

9.1 Healthcare Policy Highlights

9.2 Life Expectancy and Immunization Rate, Argentina

9.3 Environmental Health

9.4 Healthcare Personnel

9.5 Disease Burden

9.6 Healthcare Expenditure

10 Trade Associations, Argentina

11 Trade Fairs, Argentina

12 Opportunities and Challenges

13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Coverage

13.1.2 Secondary Research

13.1.3 Forecasts

13.1.4 Expert Panel

13.2 Bibliography

13.3 Contact Us

13.4 Disclaimer