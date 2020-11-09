Phison, controller PS5018-E18 (E18), promises 8 TB at 7.4 GB / s

Phison announces the successor to the PCIe 4.0 X4 PS5016-E16 (E16) controller PS5018-E18 (E18). In accordance with the PCIe 4.0 standard, it manages four PCIe 4.0 lanes and promises a good increase in speed.

With the announcement of this PS5018-E18 (E18) Phison wants to assert itself against the increasingly current competition. This controller benefits from a fineness of the engraving at 12 nm. It will take its place in high-end SSDs aimed at demanding gamers, content creators and hobbyists.

PCIe 4.0 controller PS5018-E18, some numbers

Under her dress is a 32-bit ARM Cortex processor at play. The module meets the requirements of the NVMe 1.4 standard and offers 1200 MT / s per channel. In terms of speed, the press release promises 7.4 Gbit / s for sequential read versus 7 Gbit / s for sequential write. At full speed, this E18 offers 1 million IOPS and can manage a capacity of 8 TB at the same time.

On the security side, we offer hardware support for encryption with AES 128/256 bit, SHA 160/256/512 and RSA 4096. This controller should soon end up in the next generations of SSDs.

ControllerPS5018-E18Technology NodeTSMC 12nmCapacitiesMax: 8 TB

PCIe

Speed ​​& Track #Gen 4 x 4LNVMe Rev.1.4Others1. Boot partition; 2. RPMB

NAND

Channel #Max: 8CE #Max: 32Speed1200 MT / s per channel DRAMDDR4 / LPDDR4

Performance (FOB; est.)

SR / SW (MBps) Max: 7000 / 7000RR / RW (IOPS) Max: 1000K / 1000K Controller performance (Est.) 3.0W Processor 32-bit ARM Cortex R5 (three CPUs)

CoXProcessor TechnologyPeripheral InterfaceGPIO, UART, ICE, I2C, SPI, SMBusData Reliability 4th Gen LDPC engine; End-to-end data path protection; SmartECCSRAM protectionInternal SRAM ECC / parity protectionSecurityHW) AES 128/256 bit, SHA 160/256/512, RSA 4096

FW) TCG & Opal 2.0, Pyrite, Disinfection and Crypto EraseTemperatureController: -40 ~ 125oC (Tj) Other support for dynamic SLC cache

4KB & 512B support