The premiere of the next “Fantastic Monsters” has been postponed for a year

The film will not arrive in theaters until 2022. It is not yet known who will play the character who until now belonged to Johnny Depp.

Amber Heard accused the actor of assault.

It was in 2016 that fans of “Harry Potter” were able to return to the magical universe created by JK Rowling, thanks to the spin-off “Fantastic Monsters and Where to Find Them”. The success of the first film paved the way for a second, released in 2018. The third, however, will take a little longer to arrive.

The film is already in production but has been postponed until summer 2022, according to “Variety” magazine. The main reason is due to the departure of Johnny Depp, who would take on the role of Grindelwald, who had already played in the first two films.

Depp’s departure comes after losing a libel lawsuit against the British newspaper “The Sun”, which accused him of assaulting his wife (using the English expression “wife drummer”). “Warner Bros. he asked me to resign from my role of Grindelwald and I respected and accepted the request,” revealed the actor in the last days. Recall that the origin of the case in question is the accusation of assault on Amber Heard, the actor’s ex-wife.

The character will remain in the third film, but with a new actor playing the role. We do not yet know who will be. David Yates, a seasoned director of the Harry Potter universe, returns to take over the project. The script relies again on input from JK Rowling.