Future of Micro VC Funds Market by 2027: Industry Verticals, Asset Management, Latest Trends

Surge in venture capital fund start-ups and growth in adoption of digital platforms across the globe are anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the market. Increase in investments by SMEs in private equity ventures and rise in need by investors to earn more profits drive growth of the market. In addition, favorable government regulations across the globe for equity venture fuels growth of the market. However, rise in risk of loss in equity ventures and reoccurrence of unrecoverable failure hampers growth of the market.

The micro venture capital funds market is experiencing a tremendous growth, and is expected to expand in the future, owing to rise in investments into private equity funds. In addition, it is a capital raised by industries to invest into emerging firms with high volumes of financing that are usually smaller than conventional venture capital, unlike standard venture capital, which is a funding process done by investors in startups and in small business for increasing their share in the company. Many micro venture capital funds consider investing only in start-ups, which are at their initial phase, owing to their lower initial cost base.

COVID-19 scenario analysis:

As the pandemic of COVID-19 proceeds, the effect on the international economic system is widespread. The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the sector significantly by preventing deals, delaying fundraising, withdrawing funds, and lowered valuations of start-ups.

Smaller venture capital firms are experiencing difficulties in raising funds in the current risky environment, while most depositors choose to hold onto cash.

Overall, the corona virus pandemic would have a negative impact on growth of the micro VC funds market.

Fund-raising for micro venture capital:

Fundraising for micro-funds has quadrupled in the U.S. in the last decade. In most instances, these limited funds are collected by professional venture capital firms rather than individuals collecting their initial funds. It was also noted that the increase is mainly attributed to micro venture capital funds as these funds are better alternative for big venture funds, owing to the fact that they need only small capital compared to traditional venture funds. In addition, demand for micro venture capital funds from investors was high in 2019.

Key benefits of the report:

This study presents analytical depiction of the global micro VC funds market size along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global micro VC funds market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global micro VC funds market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the micro VC funds market.

The report provides a detailed micro VC funds market analysis based on the present and future competitive intensity of the market.

