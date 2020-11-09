Söder: There are no special rights for “lateral thinkers”

A large ‘lateral thinking’ demonstration in Leipzig with countless hygiene violations raised calls for consequences within the federal government and in Saxony. The Bavarian Prime Minister also has a clear opinion on the behavior of the demonstrators.

Munich (dpa) – CSU boss Markus Söder strongly condemned the willful disregard of mask requirements and distance rules during the ‘lateral thinking’ demonstration in Leipzig.

At the same time, the Bavarian Prime Minister called for a clear review of everything that happened over the weekend.

The basic law guarantees the right to protest, but neither violence nor the suspension of health regulations, Söder said on Monday in front of a video link for the CSU board of directors in Munich. “Everyone must adhere to health protection rules. There are no special rights here for lateral thinkers – on the contrary. “

Anti-corona measures must be observed everywhere, even during demonstrations. “And if a mask requirement applies, it must be implemented accordingly,” Söder said. “A lot of people don’t understand why they adhere to all the regulations in great detail. And with such a demonstration, all of this doesn’t apply just because people have a completely wrong view. At the controversial ‘lateral thinking’ protest in Leipzig, there were massive rule violations and violence over the weekend.

Söder warned that more attention should be paid to the “lateral thinker phenomenon”, take a closer look at the developments behind it and “revisit the increasingly aggressive argument”. Söder added that the question needed to be clarified: “Is this some form of another Pegida emerging, or maybe more?” It also needs to be thoroughly discussed and monitored by the responsible institutions. “

“This is a change in political culture and it is a challenge for our democratic society which we have to face more intensely”, underlined the Bavarian Prime Minister.

The city of Leipzig actually wanted to put the demonstration of “lateral reflection” on the periphery in order to limit the risk of infection. The Higher Administrative Court of Saxony (OVG) had authorized the event on Saturday but under conditions in the city center. In the end, at least 20,000 people demonstrated against the corona restrictions – most without masks, police say. In the evening, the crowd forced a walk through the symbolic Leipziger ring, even though an elevator was expressly prohibited.