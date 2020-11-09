Samsung beats Apple and takes market leadership in the United States

Samsung has gone through a good phase in the global smartphone market. Recently, we have seen that the South Korean giant has managed to regain global leadership in the sale of mobile phones, while surpassing Xiaomi in the competitive market in India.

Now, data revealed by Strategy Analytics indicates that the South Korean has also managed to outperform rival Apple in the United States. Figures for the third quarter of this year indicate that the company has reached 33.7% market share.

On the other hand, Apple took a 30.2% share of the smartphone segment in the country. Traditionally, the Cupertino giant can easily sell more than its competitor, which has not been repeated this year.

Considering the positive numbers, Samsung is up 6.7% from the same period last year. In addition, the company returned to the top of the US market after three years in second place.

Despite Samsung’s strong performance, Strategy Analytics estimates that Apple should resume its leadership in the United States during the fourth quarter. Indeed, Apple has just launched the iPhone 12 family and the 5G connection is leading many consumers to change handsets.

In any case, Samsung has managed to develop in all markets thanks to the good performance of its intermediaries. On the other hand, the company must also anticipate the launch of the Galaxy S21 family and this has the potential to put pressure on Apple in several countries.